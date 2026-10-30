Israel Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Election ends in political deadlock as counting concludes, Netanyahu’s Likud largest party

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife, Sara, waves to supporters at Likud party headquarters in Jerusalem after the release of the first exit poll results in Israel's general election, Wednesday. (Source: AP)

Israel’s final election results go to President Isaac Herzog on November 4 after any checks for errors or inquiries. The 26th Knesset is due to be sworn in on November 10. Herzog will then consult party leaders and ask one candidate to try to form a government. That candidate needs the backing of at least 61 of the 120 lawmakers. If repeated attempts fail, Israel could face another general election early next year.

Where things stand now: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in office while parties weigh alliances. His right-wing and far-right bloc came first but won only 53 seats, short of a majority. The opposition bloc led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot took 48. Arab-led parties won the remaining 19 and that gives them unprecedented leverage.

Story continues below this ad What the numbers say about the chances: Neither side has a clear path. Netanyahu would need eight more seats, and none of the other blocs has shown a sign of backing him. Eisenkot’s 48 seats rise to 67 only with the Arab-led parties, which would make them decisive. No Arab party joined an Israeli governing coalition before 2021, when Ra’am briefly became part of a broad coalition. Netanyahu has suggested that cooperation between Eisenkot and Arab parties would amount to treason, according to Arab News. Arab parties could also wield influence without joining a government, by backing opposition candidates for parliamentary leadership posts and shaping the legislative agenda. Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List said the opposition had approached him about replacing the Knesset speaker, and that his party would support the bloc’s candidate. Eisenkot has left the door open to cooperation. If no coalition emerges after several attempts, a fresh election is the likely outcome, extending a stretch of instability that has already produced repeated votes in recent years. The row escalated when Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, who chairs the Central Elections Committee, referred the suspicions to the Shin Bet. He wrote that he could not verify the claims but found them serious enough to warrant investigation. The Shin Bet confirmed it is examining suspected irregularities in election, including whether illegal funding came from Qatar and Turkey. The committee said the investigation would not alter the final results or target any section of the population and it is seeking the Shin Bet’s findings within a week. Live Updates Oct 30, 2026 08:55 AM IST Israel publishes final election results; Netanyahu bloc falls short of majority Israel’s Central Elections Committee has published the final results of the national election, confirming the distribution of seats in the 26th Knesset, which is scheduled to be sworn in on November 10. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud emerged as the largest party with 27 seats, but the pro-Netanyahu bloc secured only 53 seats, short of the majority required to form a government. The anti-Netanyahu bloc won 48 seats, while Arab factions secured 19. Voter turnout stood at 77.9%. The final results will be submitted to President Isaac Herzog on November 4, after which he is expected to consult party representatives before nominating a candidate to form the government. Potential coalition arrangements remain uncertain, with reports suggesting that a minority government led by Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot, backed by Arab parties, faces hurdles. The election results also came amid allegations of possible foreign interference in voting in the Arab sector, which the Central Elections Committee said had no empirical basis to suggest systematic compromise of the ballot’s integrity. - With ANI Inputs

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