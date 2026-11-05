Israel Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Israel vote results confirmed as election commission rejects fraud claims

Under Israel’s Basic Laws, the formation of a government could take several months, and if no one succeeds, a fresh election follows.
Israel Election Results 2026 LIVE: Israeli President Isaac Herzog has begun talks with the parties elected to the new Knesset to decide who gets the first chance to form the next government, The Times of Israel reports. Each party is asked to name its choice for prime minister. Herzog must pick the lawmaker he thinks has the best chance of winning enough support in parliament, and that is not always the leader of the largest party.
What we know so far
Israel’s Central Elections Committee has certified the results of the October 27 election and found no evidence of fraud. In the 120-seat Knesset, a bloc needs 61 seats to govern. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats, and the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot won 48, so neither can form a government alone. The Arab parties, Joint List and Ra’am, won a record 19 seats between them, which could decide the outcome, though Jewish-led parties have long been reluctant to work with them. Netanyahu has called such a deal “a shame and disgrace”. Herzog has until November 11 to finish the talks and name a candidate. Netanyahu stays as caretaker leader until a new government wins a confidence vote, and Israel could face another election if neither side can build a coalition.
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Key updates
- Herzog began talks on Wednesday with Religious Zionism, Shas, Yisrael Beytenu and Zehut, and will meet the remaining parties on Thursday, ending with Likud.
- Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit, Shas and Likud will recommend Netanyahu.
- Yashar, the Democrats, B’Yachad and Yisrael Beytenu will recommend Eisenkot.
- United Torah Judaism has not said whom it will back, and Likud is reportedly pressing it to choose Netanyahu.
- Joint List and Ra’am have not said whom they prefer, and could back Eisenkot if their votes are needed.
Follow the latest updates on the Israel election here. This live blog tracks the key developments as voting day unfolds. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed through the day to reflect the most important news from the vote.
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