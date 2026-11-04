Israel Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Israel’s opposition leaders back Eisenkot to oust Netanyahu

Pedestrians pass an election campaign billboard featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and his main rival, opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot, with a Hebrew message reading "If it's not Gadi, it's Bibi," in Ramat Gan, Israel. (Photo: AP)

Israel Election Results 2026 LIVE: Israel’s main opposition leaders have agreed to back former military chief Gadi Eisenkot as prime minister and to replace Benjamin Netanyahu’s government as fast as they can, AFP said. They met in Herzliya on November 3, their first joint meeting since the October 27 election, which left neither bloc with a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The bloc is still split on whether to work with Arab-led parties, whose votes could decide the outcome.

Opposition leaders agree on Eisenkot: All parties in the alliance will recommend Eisenkot, who heads the Yashar party, to President Isaac Herzog. They say they want “a national emergency government”. Herzog holds talks with the parties on November 4 and 5.

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Arab-led parties hold the balance: Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats, the opposition 48 and Arab-led parties 19. A majority needs 61. Yair Golan backs an alliance with Arab-led parties, but Avigdor Liberman firmly opposes it.

Netanyahu seeks a “broad national government”: Netanyahu says Likud, with 27 seats, is still the largest party. No opposition leader has said they will join him, and he has ruled out a coalition with Arab-majority lists.

Row over trust in the election result: Eisenkot accused Netanyahu and Likud of trying to weaken trust in the result and “drag us all into a dangerous constitutional crisis”, the Jerusalem Post said. The attorney-general also refused to let Shin Bet question Arab-party lawmakers without evidence.

Key updates:

Neither bloc won a majority in the October 27 election. A majority needs 61 of 120 seats.

Netanyahu’s bloc has 53 seats, the opposition has 48 and Arab-led parties have 19.

Eisenkot’s four principles could rule out some Arab-led parties.

Golan backs an alliance with Arab-led parties, while Liberman opposes it.

Eisenkot says the opposition will form a “national emergency government”.

Follow the latest updates on the Israel election here. This live blog tracks the key developments as voting day unfolds. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed through the day to reflect the most important news from the vote.