Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves following exit polls for Israels national election, at Likuds election headquarters in Jerusalem, October 28, 2026; former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, waves an Israeli flag following the exit polls. (Reuters)

Two investigations into claims of election interference involving Arab parties are close to collapse, according to The Times of Israel. The same blog also covered a leadership change at the White House, a claimed missile strike in Iran, and a row over a closed military zone in the West Bank. Both inquiries, involving Arab parties, are reportedly failing. This comes as Israel’s Central Elections Committee, the Shin Bet and the attorney general continue to deal with the fallout from the October 28 vote.

Trump changes his chief of staff: Days after his party’s heavy loss in the US midterms, President Donald Trump has replaced chief of staff Susie Wiles with her deputy, Stephen Miller, the live blog says.

Story continues below this ad Iran and the West Bank: An Iranian news agency report said two missiles hit Qeshm Island. Separately, The Times of Israel cites a report that the prime minister and the Mossad chief planned an Iran operation on the eve of the Israeli election, and that it was stopped after the US was tipped off by accident. In the West Bank, the IDF used a closed military zone order to stop a former prime minister from visiting an area where Palestinians were targeted by settlers. US reaction and legal news: Incoming Jewish members of the US Congress urged Israel to free an Arab journalist held after he interviewed a fugitive former MK. In Washington, a senior official who worked on action against anti-Israel campus protests is among a group of Justice Department resignations. The US Treasury also put sanctions on Canadian money services firms over Iran-related deals. Key updates Both election interference probes involving Arab parties are reportedly falling apart.

Trump has replaced chief of staff Susie Wiles with her deputy, Stephen Miller, days after the midterm defeat.

The prime minister and Mossad chief reportedly planned an Iran operation before the Israeli election, but it was thwarted after the US was accidentally tipped off.

The IDF used a closed military zone order to block a former prime minister from visiting an area where Palestinians were targeted by settlers.

Iranian news agency reports said two missiles struck Qeshm Island. Follow the latest updates on the Israel election here. This live blog tracks the key developments as voting day unfolds. The headline, introduction, and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the most important news from the vote. Live Updates Nov 7, 2026 05:25 AM IST Israel government formation: Eisenkot gets majority. Which parties backed Netanyahu’s rival Israel’s Arab party, the Joint List, on Thursday announced that it will recommend Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog as the next prime minister, giving him the backing of 67 members of the incoming Knesset, The Times of Israel reported. Eisenkot had already secured more recommendations than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . The Joint List’s endorsement widens that lead and gives Eisenkot support from a majority of the 120-member parliament. However, the recommendations do not necessarily mean the parties will join his coalition. The Joint List said its three factions unanimously agreed to back Eisenkot “in response to the public demand to prevent Netanyahu and his government from returning to power.” Read more Nov 7, 2026 05:09 AM IST IDF Central Command chief reportedly told settlers not to tip off other commanders before Jericho entry IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth was notified in advance of a plan by Israeli settlers to illegally enter eight homes on the outskirts of the Palestinian city of Jericho, Haaretz reveals, after the army claimed that the action by settlers was not coordinated. Citing security sources familiar with the matter, Haaretz says Bluth even met with the settlers in advance of their illicit entry into Jericho on Wednesday and instructed them not to tip off top officers under his command until they had moved into the Palestinian homes. Bluth also spoke to organizers of the settler action in Jericho and wished them luck on the eve of their illegal entry. Nov 7, 2026 05:05 AM IST Trump again claims Israel wouldn’t exist if he ‘did not stop Iran from having a nuclear weapon’ US President Donald Trump again claims that “Israel and, in fact, the entire Middle East, WOULD NOT EXIST TODAY if I did not stop Iran from having a nuclear weapon.” “Nobody wants to say that, but everybody knows it’s true!” Trump writes on Truth Social. Nov 7, 2026 05:05 AM IST Both election interference probes involving Arab parties reportedly falling apart After significant alarm from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials, two election interference investigations involving the pair of Arab-led parties are falling apart, Channel 12 reports. The first case in which three Bedouin activists were arrested for allegedly trying to bribe voters to back the Ra’am party is expected to be closed unless new evidence is uncovered, Channel 12 says. The second case involving an alleged foreign funding effort to back the Joint List is also turning out to be very different from what was initially described and has led to a major crisis of confidence in Netanyahu loyalist and Shin Bet chief David Zini, the network says. A senior police official tells Channel 12, “We have lost confidence in the head of the Shin Bet.” Nov 7, 2026 05:04 AM IST Iran news agency reports 2 missiles struck Qeshm Island Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency says early Saturday initial reports indicate that two missiles struck Qeshm Island, adding there is no official information on possible damage. Tasnim says further details will be released once the incident is confirmed by relevant authorities. The state news agency IRNA earlier reported that local witnesses said two projectiles had attacked the Suza area of Qeshm Island in southern Iran after the sound of an aircraft was heard over the island. Nov 7, 2026 05:03 AM IST We have started a live blog covering world news. Stay on this page for the latest updates from Israel, Iran and other parts of the world.

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