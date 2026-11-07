Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves following exit polls for Israels national election, at Likuds election headquarters in Jerusalem, October 28, 2026; former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, waves an Israeli flag following the exit polls. (Reuters)
Two investigations into claims of election interference involving Arab parties are close to collapse, according to The Times of Israel. The same blog also covered a leadership change at the White House, a claimed missile strike in Iran, and a row over a closed military zone in the West Bank. Both inquiries, involving Arab parties, are reportedly failing. This comes as Israel’s Central Elections Committee, the Shin Bet and the attorney general continue to deal with the fallout from the October 28 vote.
Trump changes his chief of staff: Days after his party’s heavy loss in the US midterms, President Donald Trump has replaced chief of staff Susie Wiles with her deputy, Stephen Miller, the live blog says.
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Iran and the West Bank: An Iranian news agency report said two missiles hit Qeshm Island. Separately, The Times of Israel cites a report that the prime minister and the Mossad chief planned an Iran operation on the eve of the Israeli election, and that it was stopped after the US was tipped off by accident. In the West Bank, the IDF used a closed military zone order to stop a former prime minister from visiting an area where Palestinians were targeted by settlers.
US reaction and legal news: Incoming Jewish members of the US Congress urged Israel to free an Arab journalist held after he interviewed a fugitive former MK. In Washington, a senior official who worked on action against anti-Israel campus protests is among a group of Justice Department resignations. The US Treasury also put sanctions on Canadian money services firms over Iran-related deals.
Key updates
- Both election interference probes involving Arab parties are reportedly falling apart.
- Trump has replaced chief of staff Susie Wiles with her deputy, Stephen Miller, days after the midterm defeat.
- The prime minister and Mossad chief reportedly planned an Iran operation before the Israeli election, but it was thwarted after the US was accidentally tipped off.
- The IDF used a closed military zone order to block a former prime minister from visiting an area where Palestinians were targeted by settlers.
- Iranian news agency reports said two missiles struck Qeshm Island.
Follow the latest updates on the Israel election here. This live blog tracks the key developments as voting day unfolds. The headline, introduction, and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the most important news from the vote.
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