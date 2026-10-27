Israel Election 2026 LIVE Updates: Netanyahu and far-right coalition face first vote since October 7 and Gaza invasion

People walk past a Likud party campaign billboard featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside opposition party leaders and bearing the Hebrew slogan "Right or Palestine," ahead of Israel's general election, in Beni Brak, Israel. (Photo: AP)

Israel elections 2026 live: Israelis vote on October 27 in their first national election since the Hamas attacks of October 7 and the war in Gaza that followed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 77, is seeking another term in a deeply divided country. Friday polls put his far-right governing coalition almost level with the main opposition bloc led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot. About half a million people will vote for the first time. The vote is the first chance for Israelis to judge the worst security failure in generations and the wars that came after it.

A close race after 19 years in office: Netanyahu has spent 19 years as prime minister in total, since he was first chosen in 1996. The job has no term limits, so he can keep serving four-year terms as long as a majority in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, backs him.

Story continues below this ad Since the last election in 2022, he has led Israel through the war in Gaza and the hostage crisis, a ground invasion of Lebanon, strikes on Syria, attacks to and from Iran, and the current conflict with Tehran alongside the United States. A poll of 4,000 voters this month gave Likud, his party, only 19 seats, down from 32 now. The opposition, led by Eisenkot’s Yashar party, could win the most seats with 20. Trump’s backing and the Iran question: On the eve of the vote, Netanyahu said he had the support of US President Donald Trump. He suggested Trump was ready to “finally remove the Iranian threat”, but only if Netanyahu stays in power. The White House has said the US will not attack Iran before the midterm elections in November. Key updates Israel votes on October 27, its first election since the October 7 attacks.

Polls show Netanyahu’s coalition almost level with the bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot.

One poll gives Likud 19 seats, down from 32, and the opposition 20.

Netanyahu is on trial for corruption and is wanted under an ICC arrest warrant.

The White House says the US will not attack Iran before the November midterms. Follow the latest updates on the Israel election here. This live blog tracks the key developments as voting day unfolds. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed through the day to reflect the most important news from the vote. Live Updates Oct 27, 2026 07:45 AM IST Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a fight for political survival in Israel's election on Tuesday, with voters weighing his leadership after the 2023 Hamas-led attacks, wars in Gaza and with Iran, and Israel's deepening international isolation. Yet Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader with 19 years in office, remains a formidable survivor, with nationalist politics increasingly entrenched and Israel's fragmented system potentially leaving him best placed to form a government. Opinion polls show a close race between Netanyahu's Likud party and its right-wing allies and a rival alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief of staff and security hawk with backers on the right and in the centre. Netanyahu is campaigning on his wartime leadership ⁠and his alliance ​with US President Donald Trump, who has endorsed him and joined Israel in waging war on Iran. Netanyahu said on Sunday that Trump was prepared to act again to “finally” remove the Iranian threat, but only if Netanyahu remained in power. Oct 27, 2026 07:44 AM IST Who are the key players in Israel’s first election since October 7 Israelis vote on October 27 in their first national election since the October 7 attacks and the Gaza war that followed. The Independent has looked at the main figures in the race. Key players named so far: Benjamin Netanyahu: The prime minister is fighting for his political future. His policies on religion and state are unpopular with many Israelis. Gadi Eisenkot: The former military chief leads the main opposition bloc. Polls put it almost level with Mr Netanyahu’s coalition. The voters: The vote is the first chance for Israelis to judge the October 7 failures and the wars that followed. About half a million people will vote for the first time. A poster depicts an image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and his main rival, opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar ("Straight") party, along a pedestrian path. (Photo: AP) Oct 27, 2026 07:33 AM IST Why October 7 remains central factor in Israeli voting decisions The way the government handled October 7 is a deciding factor for most Israeli voters ahead of Tuesday’s general election, an Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) poll has found. The country remains deeply split over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and that divide has barely moved. About 62 per cent of those polled said October 7 is central to how they will vote. Among Jewish voters, foreign affairs and national defence rank as the top issues. Supporters and opponents of Mr Netanyahu’s government are as divided as before. Public mood has fallen. Optimism about democratic governance has dropped to 36 per cent, national security to 34 per cent, the economy to 27 per cent and social cohesion to 19 per cent. Oct 27, 2026 07:29 AM IST Welcome to our live blog. Stay with us for all the latest updates from the Israeli election polls.

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