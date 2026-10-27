Israel Election 2026 LIVE Updates: Netanyahu and far-right coalition face first vote since October 7 and Gaza invasion

People walk past a Likud party campaign billboard featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside opposition party leaders and bearing the Hebrew slogan "Right or Palestine," ahead of Israel's general election, in Beni Brak, Israel. (Photo: AP)
Israel elections 2026 live: Israelis vote on October 27 in their first national election since the Hamas attacks of October 7 and the war in Gaza that followed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 77, is seeking another term in a deeply divided country. Friday polls put his far-right governing coalition almost level with the main opposition bloc led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot. About half a million people will vote for the first time. The vote is the first chance for Israelis to judge the worst security failure in generations and the wars that came after it.
A close race after 19 years in office: Netanyahu has spent 19 years as prime minister in total, since he was first chosen in 1996. The job has no term limits, so he can keep serving four-year terms as long as a majority in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, backs him.
Story continues below this ad
Since the last election in 2022, he has led Israel through the war in Gaza and the hostage crisis, a ground invasion of Lebanon, strikes on Syria, attacks to and from Iran, and the current conflict with Tehran alongside the United States. A poll of 4,000 voters this month gave Likud, his party, only 19 seats, down from 32 now. The opposition, led by Eisenkot’s Yashar party, could win the most seats with 20.
Trump’s backing and the Iran question: On the eve of the vote, Netanyahu said he had the support of US President Donald Trump. He suggested Trump was ready to “finally remove the Iranian threat”, but only if Netanyahu stays in power. The White House has said the US will not attack Iran before the midterm elections in November.
Key updates
- Israel votes on October 27, its first election since the October 7 attacks.
- Polls show Netanyahu’s coalition almost level with the bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot.
- One poll gives Likud 19 seats, down from 32, and the opposition 20.
- Netanyahu is on trial for corruption and is wanted under an ICC arrest warrant.
- The White House says the US will not attack Iran before the November midterms.
Follow the latest updates on the Israel election here. This live blog tracks the key developments as voting day unfolds. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed through the day to reflect the most important news from the vote.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd