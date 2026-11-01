Israel election: Eisenkot sets 4 conditions for a government to replace Netanyahu

Gadi Eisenkot says he will use the Knesset majority against Netanyahu to push for a state inquiry, national service for all and a repeal of the judicial overhaul. He has set four conditions for joining his coalition.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readNov 1, 2026 06:21 PM IST First published on: Nov 1, 2026 at 06:21 PM IST
Israel ElectionsA worker hangs a campaign billboard featuring Gadi Eisenkot, leader of Yashar ("Straight") party, ahead of Israel's general election in Jerusalem. (Photo: AP)

Gadi Eisenkot, chairman of the Yashar party, said on Saturday that he plans to use a parliamentary majority against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make major changes in policy, according to Ynet News. In a statement issued after meeting opposition leader Yair Lapid, Eisenkot set out his plans for the next Knesset (Israeli parliament). He wants to build a wide coalition to replace Netanyahu’s government after the October 27 election.

Eisenkot’s priorities for the next Knesset

Eisenkot said his first aims include a state commission of inquiry and a rule that all Israelis do some form of national service. He also wants more people to serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and better benefits and recognition for those in uniform. He pledged to repeal the laws linked to the government’s judicial overhaul.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
All ballots counted · Official certification pending
Israel election 2026: Who won how many seats?
The 120 Knesset seats split three ways. Neither major bloc reaches the 61 needed for a majority on its own.
All ballots counted · Official certification pending. The Central Elections Committee has finished counting the regular and double-envelope ballots. Seats shown are the reported completed-count figures (Globes, Oct 29, 2026, 6:15pm Israel time), still subject to final verification. Official results are expected on Nov 4, 2026. Bloc groupings are editorial, not Central Elections Committee categories.
 
61 = majority
UTJ
Netanyahu bloc
53
27
6
7
7
6
Eight seats short of a 61-seat majority.
 Likud 27
 Shas 6
 United Torah Judaism 7
 Otzma Yehudit 7
 Religious Zionism–Zehut 6
Opposition bloc
48
21
12
8
7
Thirteen seats short of a majority without support from outside its bloc.
 Yashar 21
 B’Yachad 12
 The Democrats 8
 Yisrael Beytenu 7
Arab-led parties
19
11
8
Two separate parties, not one bloc. The Joint List and Ra’am could take different positions in coalition talks.
 Joint List 11
 Ra’am 8
0
20
40
61
All 120 seats
53
48
19
 
61
Groupings are editorial. The blocs follow how Israeli media group the parties; they are not official Central Elections Committee categories. Forming a government is a separate process from the count, and no coalition is certain.
Sources: Seats: completed Central Elections Committee count as reported by Globes (Oct 29, 2026, 6:15pm Israel time), pending official certification, expected Nov 4, 2026. Bloc totals cross-checked with The Times of Israel (Oct 29, 2026).
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

He said the Knesset, not the government, holds the power in a confidence vote. “In Israel, it is the Knesset that gives the government its vote of confidence, not the other way around,” he wrote. In his view, the parliamentary majority, rather than the outgoing government, will set the country’s direction.

Four conditions to join a government

Eisenkot repeated four principles he set out before the election as the base for any coalition:

  • Israel is recognised as a Jewish, democratic, liberal and equal state.
  • The country keeps to the values of its Declaration of Independence.
  • All citizens do military, national or civilian service.
  • Hamas is treated as a terrorist group, and its military and governing power in Gaza must be dismantled.

He said any lawmaker who accepts these principles could be a partner, which shows he wants a government wider than his close allies. “The door to the government we establish will be open to any elected official who accepts these principles,” he wrote. He also said he intends to form “a broad Zionist government committed to the national interest”.

Eisenkot said Israel must avoid another election. He argued that high turnout and the country’s problems call for a joint effort to prevent a long political crisis. The next government, he wrote, must be decided only by Israeli citizens, without outside interference.

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Limits on military action amid Iran tension

Eisenkot also spoke about possible action against Iran. He said that until a new government is formed, he will back military action “only in response to direct and immediate threats against Israel” that cannot wait for a government to be sworn in.

Also Read Why Netanyahu is accusing Arab Parties of ‘stealing’ Israel election and what officials found

He warned that the coming weeks will be hard, with tough talks and a lot of political spin. He said he will pursue his aims with determination, discretion and creativity.

Talks with allies and a row with Likud

A source close to Eisenkot told Ynet that he has been strengthening ties with his natural partners since the results were released. A source in the bloc against Netanyahu reportedly said he is meeting party leaders to win their backing when they give their picks to the president.

The president must choose a lawmaker to try to form the next government, and the meetings are meant to help Eisenkot get that task first.

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Also read Israel Election Results 2026: Netanyahu vs Gadi Eisenkot, who won, who lost, live map, party-wise results, vote counts

His meeting with Lapid on Saturday was part of that effort. In a joint statement, the two said they discussed the election results and agreed on next steps, based on their shared aim of carrying out the voters’ wishes.

Yashar also accused Likud of trying to win over its members to switch to Netanyahu’s side. Neither bloc has a clear majority, so even a few lawmakers changing sides could decide who forms the government.

The party named Education Minister Yoav Kisch, Almog Cohen, and Yaakov Bardugo, a Netanyahu ally and incoming Likud lawmaker, as people who had called its members. It did not say what was discussed or whether any offers were made. Yashar! said there is “outright panic within Likud”.

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