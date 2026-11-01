Israel election: Eisenkot sets 4 conditions for a government to replace Netanyahu

Gadi Eisenkot, chairman of the Yashar party, said on Saturday that he plans to use a parliamentary majority against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make major changes in policy, according to Ynet News. In a statement issued after meeting opposition leader Yair Lapid, Eisenkot set out his plans for the next Knesset (Israeli parliament). He wants to build a wide coalition to replace Netanyahu’s government after the October 27 election.

Eisenkot said his first aims include a state commission of inquiry and a rule that all Israelis do some form of national service. He also wants more people to serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and better benefits and recognition for those in uniform. He pledged to repeal the laws linked to the government’s judicial overhaul.

All ballots counted · Official certification pending Israel election 2026: Who won how many seats? The 120 Knesset seats split three ways. Neither major bloc reaches the 61 needed for a majority on its own. All ballots counted · Official certification pending. The Central Elections Committee has finished counting the regular and double-envelope ballots. Seats shown are the reported completed-count figures ( The Central Elections Committee has finished counting the regular and double-envelope ballots. Seats shown are the reported completed-count figures ( Globes , Oct 29, 2026, 6:15pm Israel time), still subject to final verification. Official results are expected on Nov 4, 2026. Bloc groupings are editorial, not Central Elections Committee categories. Blocs By party 61 = majority UTJ Netanyahu bloc 53 27 6 7 7 6 Eight seats short of a 61-seat majority. Likud 27 Shas 6 United Torah Judaism 7 Otzma Yehudit 7 Religious Zionism–Zehut 6 Opposition bloc 48 21 12 8 7 Thirteen seats short of a majority without support from outside its bloc. Yashar 21 B’Yachad 12 The Democrats 8 Yisrael Beytenu 7 Arab-led parties 19 11 8 Two separate parties, not one bloc. The Joint List and Ra’am could take different positions in coalition talks. Joint List 11 Ra’am 8 0 20 40 61 All 120 seats 53 48 19 61 Groupings are editorial. The blocs follow how Israeli media group the parties; they are not official Central Elections Committee categories. Forming a government is a separate process from the count, and no coalition is certain. Sources: Seats: completed Central Elections Committee count as reported by Globes (Oct 29, 2026, 6:15pm Israel time), pending official certification, expected Nov 4, 2026. Bloc totals cross-checked with The Times of Israel (Oct 29, 2026). Express InfoGenIE Created by Aniruddha Dhar

He said the Knesset, not the government, holds the power in a confidence vote. “In Israel, it is the Knesset that gives the government its vote of confidence, not the other way around,” he wrote. In his view, the parliamentary majority, rather than the outgoing government, will set the country’s direction.

Four conditions to join a government

Eisenkot repeated four principles he set out before the election as the base for any coalition:

Israel is recognised as a Jewish, democratic, liberal and equal state.

The country keeps to the values of its Declaration of Independence.

All citizens do military, national or civilian service.

Hamas is treated as a terrorist group, and its military and governing power in Gaza must be dismantled.

He said any lawmaker who accepts these principles could be a partner, which shows he wants a government wider than his close allies. “The door to the government we establish will be open to any elected official who accepts these principles,” he wrote. He also said he intends to form “a broad Zionist government committed to the national interest”.

שבוע טוב. מספר דברים ממני אליכם, אחיי ואחיותיי הישראלים, לקראת הימים הקרובים: ספירת הקולות הסתיימה והבחירות נגמרו. בכל דרך בה מסתכלים על המספרים, רוב אזרחי ישראל, בהפרש של יותר מחצי מיליון קולות, הצביעו נגד ממשלת השבעה באוקטובר וההשתמטות, ובעד שינוי – רוב בקרב כלל אזרחי ישראל, ורוב בקרב הציבור הציוני המשרת. הגדרתי את הבחירות הללו בשנה האחרונה כגורליות ביותר בתולדות ישראל ותוצאותיהן ברורות, אף שיש מי שפועל להטיל בהן דופי. הבטחתי לחבר מחדש את ישראל ולשים סוף לתרבות השקר שהוביל נתניהו ופירקה אותנו מבפנים. הבטחתי שתחת הנהגתי, צד א׳ לא יכריע את צד ב׳, שתם עידן ״אנחנו״ ו״הם״. לאור הבטחות אלה אמשיך לפעול גם בשבועות הקרובים. במקביל, בכוונתי לפעול למימוש הרוב הפרלמנטרי המובהק באופן מיידי, לטובת כלל אזרחי ישראל. לפעול להקמת ועדת חקירה ממלכתית, קידום חובת שירות לכל ופעולה מיידית להגדלה וחיזוק היקף המשרתים בצה"ל, תגמול והוקרה ראויה למשרתים, ביטול חוקי ההפיכה המשטרית ועוד. אל תתנו לאף אחד להטעות אתכם: במדינת ישראל הכנסת היא שנותנת את אמונה בממשלה, ולא להפך. במהלך קמפיין הבחירות הצבתי מטרה להקים ממשלה ציונית ממלכתית עם הסכמה לאומית רחבה ככל האפשר שתביא לריפוי ושינוי יסודי בכיוון אליו ישראל הולכת. הצבתי באופן עקבי 4 עקרונות שיחזקו את ישראל, לכל שותפות: 1.⁠ ⁠הכרה בישראל כמדינה יהודית, דמוקרטית, ליברלית ושוויונית. 2.⁠ ⁠מחויבות לערכי מגילת העצמאות. 3.⁠ ⁠חובת שירות לכלל אזרחי ישראל – צבאי, לאומי ואזרחי. 4.⁠ ⁠הכרה בחמאס כארגון טרור ובחובה להשמדת הכוח הצבאי-שלטוני שלו ברצועת עזה. על בסיס עקרונות אלו, בכוונתי להקים ממשלה ציונית וממלכתית, רחבה ככל האפשר. לצורך כך אפעל בתיאום עם שותפיי ואפעל להרחיב את השותפות, על מנת לממש את רצון הבוחרים ולשפר באופן מיידי את מצבה הפנימי והבינלאומי של מדינת ישראל. כל חבר כנסת שמוכן לחתום על עקרונות אלו, הוא שותף אפשרי בדרך לכינון ממשלה חדשה וטובה לישראל. דלת הממשלה שנקים תהייה פתוחה לכל נבחר ציבור שמקבל את עקרונות אלו ונכון להתעלות לגודל השעה. ברור כי אחוזי ההצבעה הגבוהים, כמו גם האתגרים שעל הפרק, מחייבים מאמץ עילאי על מנת להימנע מבחירות נוספות וכניסה למשבר פוליטי מתמשך נוסף בכל דרך. ב-27.10 הציבור אמר את דברו וההחלטה על הרכבה של ממשלת ישראל הבאה היא של אזרחי ישראל בלבד, ללא מעורבות ומניפולציה – כך ראוי שיהיה. כעת מוטלת עלינו, נבחרי הציבור, החובה לעשות הכל על מנת לתרגם את רצון העם. מחדל השבעה באוקטובר ובהמשכו המציאות הביטחונית, הפנימית, הכלכלית והבינלאומית מחייבים החלטות אמיצות ובהקדם. אפעל בכל דרך להביא הסכמה לאומית רחבה ככל האפשר על מנת שנוכל להתחיל בתיקון ושיקום. לסיום, המלחמה נגד אויבינו לא תמה. מטרות המלחמה לא הושגו. עד להקמת הממשלה אתן גיבוי למהלכים צבאיים רק במידה ויהיו איומים ישירים ומיידיים כנגד ישראל שלא יכולים להמתין עד להשבעת הממשלה. לא נשלה את עצמנו. אנו בפני שבועות עמוסים, מורכבים ועתירי ספינים ושקרים. בכוונתי לפעול באומץ ומתוך מחויבות גדולה לבוחר ולמדינה על מנת לממש את רצונו – בשקט וביצירתיות. נעשה ונצליח, למען כולנו ולמען מדינת ישראל. אני מתחייב. — Gadi Eisenkot – גדי איזנקוט (@gadi_eisenkot) October 31, 2026

Eisenkot said Israel must avoid another election. He argued that high turnout and the country’s problems call for a joint effort to prevent a long political crisis. The next government, he wrote, must be decided only by Israeli citizens, without outside interference.

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Limits on military action amid Iran tension

Eisenkot also spoke about possible action against Iran. He said that until a new government is formed, he will back military action “only in response to direct and immediate threats against Israel” that cannot wait for a government to be sworn in.

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He warned that the coming weeks will be hard, with tough talks and a lot of political spin. He said he will pursue his aims with determination, discretion and creativity.

Talks with allies and a row with Likud

A source close to Eisenkot told Ynet that he has been strengthening ties with his natural partners since the results were released. A source in the bloc against Netanyahu reportedly said he is meeting party leaders to win their backing when they give their picks to the president.

The president must choose a lawmaker to try to form the next government, and the meetings are meant to help Eisenkot get that task first.

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His meeting with Lapid on Saturday was part of that effort. In a joint statement, the two said they discussed the election results and agreed on next steps, based on their shared aim of carrying out the voters’ wishes.

Yashar also accused Likud of trying to win over its members to switch to Netanyahu’s side. Neither bloc has a clear majority, so even a few lawmakers changing sides could decide who forms the government.

The party named Education Minister Yoav Kisch, Almog Cohen, and Yaakov Bardugo, a Netanyahu ally and incoming Likud lawmaker, as people who had called its members. It did not say what was discussed or whether any offers were made. Yashar! said there is “outright panic within Likud”.