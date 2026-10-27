Israel election 2026 today: Will Netanyahu’s win or defeat affect India ties?

Israel elections 2026: As Israelis head to elect the 120 members of the 26th Knesset, or Parliament Tuesday, October 27, New Delhi is closely tracking the political developments there. For India, the key question is whether a change of regime in Jerusalem would impact New Delhi’s ties with Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a tough fight from his closest rival, former army chief Gadi Eisenkot, and former premier Naftali Bennett, among others. Most pre-election surveys predicted a hung Parliament, with no party likely to secure a clear majority.

However, defence, technology, and economic cooperation are expected to keep the partnership between India and Israel going.