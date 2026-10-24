Israel election 2026: Who is running and can Netanyahu survive biggest test of his political career?

Israel votes on October 27 in a closely contested election that could decide Benjamin Netanyahu’s political future. With neither bloc projected to secure the 61 seats needed to govern, smaller parties and Arab-led parties could play a decisive role in coalition negotiations.

Written by: Mashkoora Khan
5 min readOct 24, 2026 07:47 PM IST First published on: Oct 24, 2026 at 07:32 PM IST
Israel ElectionsIsraeli Prime Minister and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu, flanked by security personnel, speaks to supporters during an election campaign visit to Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda Market. (Photo: AP)

Israelis vote on October 27 in an election that could determine whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power, with polls suggesting that neither his bloc nor the opposition has a clear path to the 61 seats needed to form a government. The first national election since the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023, is widely viewed as a referendum on Netanyahu’s handling of the attack and the wars that followed, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Even after the vote, coalition negotiations could take weeks.

Why the vote is a test for Netanyahu

Voters will elect the 120 members of the 26th Knesset, Israel’s parliament. Key issues include who should be held responsible for the October 7 security failures, whether ultra-Orthodox men should be required to serve in the military, the cost of living and Israel’s standing abroad.

Israel Elections
Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu is flanked by security personnel during an election campaign visit to Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda Market. (Photo: AP)

Netanyahu’s Likud is aligned with far-right parties, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit, and ultra-Orthodox parties such as Shas and United Torah Judaism. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party is another key ally. Together, these parties form the core of Netanyahu’s governing bloc, although coalition negotiations after the vote will determine whether they can secure a parliamentary majority.

Who is running

The opposition is divided among several parties. Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot leads the centrist Yashar party and is Netanyahu’s principal challenger. Former prime minister Naftali Bennett leads Beyachad, an alliance combining his party with Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid. Other opposition figures include Yair Golan of the Democrats and former finance minister Avigdor Liberman of Yisrael Beyteinu. Smaller lists, including Amcha Yisrael and the Reservists-Economic Party, could influence the distribution of seats if they cross the electoral threshold.

Israel Elections Netanyahu Stronghold
An election campaign billboard featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, and other politicians hangs in Kiryat Shmona, Israel’s largest northern city, near Lebanon’s border, ahead of the country’s general election. (Photo: AP)

Can Netanyahu survive?

Neither side has a clear route to the 61 seats needed to form a government. Netanyahu would need support from his right-wing, far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies, while the opposition would have to find partners beyond its core parties.

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The Arab-led parties could prove decisive. However, mainstream opposition leaders have been reluctant to include them in a governing coalition, while Netanyahu has also attacked the prospect of relying on Arab parties. The ultra-Orthodox parties present another complication because of disagreements over exemptions from military service.

Possible routes to a government could include a unity arrangement, an agreement involving Arab-led parties, or support from ultra-Orthodox parties for an alternative coalition. Each option would require political compromises, and a prolonged deadlock could lead to another election.

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How the vote works and what could change

Israelis aged 18 and over vote for a party, and each party gets seats in line with its share of the national vote. A party needs 3.25 per cent, about four seats, to enter the Knesset. After the count, the president asks the member of the Knesset best placed to build a coalition to try. That person has 28 days. If it fails, the president can pick someone else or hand the task to the Knesset, and if nobody succeeds, Israelis vote again.

Israel elections
A bicyclist passes a campaign billboard featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and his main rival, opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot, with a message in Hebrew that reads “The race is tight,” as a poster featuring Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich lies on the pavement. (Photo: AP)

Polls open at 0400 GMT, with first results expected overnight and final results due on Thursday. Soldiers were due to start voting on October 20, and thousands of Israelis abroad are flying home because the law does not allow them to vote from overseas.

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Abrams and Cook expect little change in foreign policy whoever wins, because most Israelis back a firm line on Iran, Lebanon and Syria and oppose a Palestinian state in the near term. An opposition win could change the tone of Israel’s relations with its neighbours and bring firmer action against settler violence in the West Bank. Palestinians cannot vote, but AP said the result will affect them. More than 74,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, and almost 2 million have been displaced.

Mashkoora Khan
Mashkoora Khan
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Mashkoora Khan is a journalist and sub-editor on the global desk at The Indian Express. She actively covers issues around Canada visa, immigration policy, global affairs, and international developments. A trained multimedia journalist, she focuses on producing clear, accurate, and reader-centric explainers on policy-driven subjects that directly affect cross-border mobility and global audiences. Experience Mashkoora has worked across digital newsrooms and independent media platforms, with bylines in national and international publications including Al Jazeera, Down to Earth, The Wire, and Maktoob. Her professional experience spans breaking news, policy explainers, live coverage, and multimedia reporting. At The Indian Express, she is part of the global desk, where she contributes to daily international coverage and plays a role in editing and producing stories on foreign policy, immigration systems, and regulatory changes — particularly those related to Canada’s study, work, and permanent residence pathways. Expertise Her core areas of reporting include: • Canada visa and immigration: Coverage of policy updates, eligibility changes, application processes, and government announcements, with an emphasis on factual explainers and verified information. • Global affairs: Reporting on international politics, diplomacy, and geopolitical developments. • Migration and human impact: Stories that examine how policy decisions affect individuals, families, and migrant communities. Her work prioritises accuracy, sourcing, and  context, helping readers navigate complex systems without speculation or exaggeration. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Mashkoora's reporting is grounded in official data, government releases, and on-record sources, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. Her articles aim to distinguish clearly between verified information and developing updates, making her coverage a reliable reference point for readers seeking clarity on international and immigration-related issues. ... Read More

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