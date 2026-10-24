Israel election 2026: Who is running and can Netanyahu survive biggest test of his political career?

Israelis vote on October 27 in an election that could determine whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power, with polls suggesting that neither his bloc nor the opposition has a clear path to the 61 seats needed to form a government. The first national election since the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023, is widely viewed as a referendum on Netanyahu’s handling of the attack and the wars that followed, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Even after the vote, coalition negotiations could take weeks.

Voters will elect the 120 members of the 26th Knesset, Israel’s parliament. Key issues include who should be held responsible for the October 7 security failures, whether ultra-Orthodox men should be required to serve in the military, the cost of living and Israel’s standing abroad.

Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu is flanked by security personnel during an election campaign visit to Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda Market. (Photo: AP)

Netanyahu’s Likud is aligned with far-right parties, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit, and ultra-Orthodox parties such as Shas and United Torah Judaism. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party is another key ally. Together, these parties form the core of Netanyahu’s governing bloc, although coalition negotiations after the vote will determine whether they can secure a parliamentary majority.

Who is running

The opposition is divided among several parties. Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot leads the centrist Yashar party and is Netanyahu’s principal challenger. Former prime minister Naftali Bennett leads Beyachad, an alliance combining his party with Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid. Other opposition figures include Yair Golan of the Democrats and former finance minister Avigdor Liberman of Yisrael Beyteinu. Smaller lists, including Amcha Yisrael and the Reservists-Economic Party, could influence the distribution of seats if they cross the electoral threshold.

An election campaign billboard featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, and other politicians hangs in Kiryat Shmona, Israel’s largest northern city, near Lebanon’s border, ahead of the country’s general election. (Photo: AP)

Can Netanyahu survive?

Neither side has a clear route to the 61 seats needed to form a government. Netanyahu would need support from his right-wing, far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies, while the opposition would have to find partners beyond its core parties.

Story continues below this ad

The Arab-led parties could prove decisive. However, mainstream opposition leaders have been reluctant to include them in a governing coalition, while Netanyahu has also attacked the prospect of relying on Arab parties. The ultra-Orthodox parties present another complication because of disagreements over exemptions from military service.

Possible routes to a government could include a unity arrangement, an agreement involving Arab-led parties, or support from ultra-Orthodox parties for an alternative coalition. Each option would require political compromises, and a prolonged deadlock could lead to another election.

How the vote works and what could change

Israelis aged 18 and over vote for a party, and each party gets seats in line with its share of the national vote. A party needs 3.25 per cent, about four seats, to enter the Knesset. After the count, the president asks the member of the Knesset best placed to build a coalition to try. That person has 28 days. If it fails, the president can pick someone else or hand the task to the Knesset, and if nobody succeeds, Israelis vote again.

A bicyclist passes a campaign billboard featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and his main rival, opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot, with a message in Hebrew that reads “The race is tight,” as a poster featuring Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich lies on the pavement. (Photo: AP)

Polls open at 0400 GMT, with first results expected overnight and final results due on Thursday. Soldiers were due to start voting on October 20, and thousands of Israelis abroad are flying home because the law does not allow them to vote from overseas.

Story continues below this ad

Abrams and Cook expect little change in foreign policy whoever wins, because most Israelis back a firm line on Iran, Lebanon and Syria and oppose a Palestinian state in the near term. An opposition win could change the tone of Israel’s relations with its neighbours and bring firmer action against settler violence in the West Bank. Palestinians cannot vote, but AP said the result will affect them. More than 74,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, and almost 2 million have been displaced.