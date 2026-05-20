Journalists among ‘400 activists’ detained after Gaza flotilla raid, CPJ reacts sharply

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Israeli authorities to immediately free journalists and media workers detained after vessels linked to the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla were intercepted. It also urged Tel Aviv to disclose the location and legal status of the ones being held.
The organisers, on May 18, said the Israeli forces intercepted Gaza-bound humanitarian vessels in international waters near the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, as they were making attempts to reach Gaza on a humanitarian mission.
The flotilla media office told CPJ that detainees intercepted aboard Gaza-bound vessels were still being held at sea and had not reached Israel for deportation.
According to CPJ, at least seven journalists and media workers were aboard the flotilla.
“Israel’s interception and detention of journalists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla follows years of documented arrests, attacks, and killings of journalists and media workers covering Gaza and attempts to report on it,” said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah.
“International law is clear that journalists performing legitimate reporting are civilians and must not be arbitrarily detained or obstructed. Israeli authorities must immediately release all detained journalists and end the cycle of impunity surrounding the attacks on the press,” Qudah added.
The flotilla departed from Marmaris, Turkey, on May 14 with dozens of vessels and hundreds of participants from multiple countries on a humanitarian mission toward Gaza.
Over 400 activists being taken to Israel, says Israeli Foreign Ministry
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said the recent activist flotilla, which it claimed was aiming to break Gaza’s naval blockade, has “come to an end,” with over 400 activists being taken to Israel.
“Another PR flotilla has come to an end,” the Foreign Ministry wrote in a post on X. “All 430 activists have been transferred to Israeli vessels and are making their way to Israel, where they will be able to meet with their consular representatives. This flotilla has once again proved to be nothing more than a PR stunt at the service of Hamas. Israel will continue to act in full accordance with international law and will not permit any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza.”
Israeli forces intercepted over 50 boats in the flotilla.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More