Journalists among ‘400 activists’ detained after Gaza flotilla raid, CPJ reacts sharply

Israeli naval forces sail a confiscated Gaza-bound flotilla boat into Israel's Ashdod port after intercepting the vessel on the Mediterranean Sea, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (AP Photo)

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Israeli authorities to immediately free journalists and media workers detained after vessels linked to the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla were intercepted. It also urged Tel Aviv to disclose the location and legal status of the ones being held.

The organisers, on May 18, said the Israeli forces intercepted Gaza-bound humanitarian vessels in international waters near the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, as they were making attempts to reach Gaza on a humanitarian mission.

The flotilla media office told CPJ that detainees intercepted aboard Gaza-bound vessels were still being held at sea and had not reached Israel for deportation.