Israel closes Tel Aviv airport after rocket fire from Gaza

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, Tuesday, May. 11, 2021. (AP Photo)

Israels transportation authority says it is closing the country’s main international airport following a barrage of rocket fire on the Tel Aviv metropolis area

It said there would be no outgoing flights to allow the defense of the country’s skies.

Sending a big hug to all of the Israelis running to bomb shelters right now. We are with you and will continue to protect all of our citizens. 📽️ Tel Aviv under Hamas rocket fire pic.twitter.com/5rcDInfltJ — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 11, 2021

Earlier, a confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem escalated Tuesday as Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza while militants barraged Israel with hundreds of rockets The exchange killed a number of militants and civilians in Gaza and at least two Israelis

The barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and airstrikes into the territory continued almost nonstop throughout the day in what appeared to be some of the most intense fighting between Israel and Hamas since their 2014 war The fire was so relentless that Israels Iron Dome rocketdefense system seemed to be overwhelmed Columns of smoke rose from many places in Gaza

By late Tuesday the violence extended to Tel Aviv which came under fire from a barrage of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip The outgoing volleys set off air raid sirens across the city.