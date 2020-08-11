Israel closes Gaza crossing after Palestinians launch incendiary balloons

A Palestinian police officer stands outside the main commercial crossing with Gaza, Kerem Shalom, in the southern Gaza strip August 11, 2020. (Reuters)

Israel on Tuesday closed one of its main border crossings with the Gaza Strip after Palestinians launched incendiary balloons that set fire to areas on the Israeli frontier.

Israeli media reported that more than 30 fires were set around border communities by balloons carrying incendiary devices launched from Gaza.

“Kerem Shalom Crossing will be closed for the passage of all goods, with the exception of the entry of essential humanitarian equipment and fuel,” Israel’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Kerem Shalom is one of three main Gaza border crossings with Israel and Egypt, but it is where most goods pass through daily.

