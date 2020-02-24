Follow Us:
Israel carries out strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in Syria and Gaza: Army spokesman

"The (Israel Defense Forces) carried out a series of strikes against terrorist targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad organization in southern Damascus in addition to tens of terrorist targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad group in Gaza Strip," spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote on Twitter in Arabic.

By: Reuters | Gaza | Published: February 24, 2020 4:40:35 am
israel strikes, islamic jihad, gaza, israel palestine violence, indian express A Palestinian youth stands amid the crater of a destroyed house following overnight Israeli missile strikes, in Al-Qarara, east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Israel carried out strikes against the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in Syria and the Gaza Strip on Sunday, a military spokesman said. (AP File Photo/Adel Hana)

Israel carried out strikes against the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in Syria and the Gaza Strip on Sunday, a military spokesman said.

