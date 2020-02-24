Israel carries out strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in Syria and Gaza: Army spokesman

A Palestinian youth stands amid the crater of a destroyed house following overnight Israeli missile strikes, in Al-Qarara, east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Israel carried out strikes against the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in Syria and the Gaza Strip on Sunday, a military spokesman said. (AP File Photo/Adel Hana) A Palestinian youth stands amid the crater of a destroyed house following overnight Israeli missile strikes, in Al-Qarara, east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Israel carried out strikes against the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in Syria and the Gaza Strip on Sunday, a military spokesman said. (AP File Photo/Adel Hana)

Israel carried out strikes against the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in Syria and the Gaza Strip on Sunday, a military spokesman said.

#عاجل شن جيش الدفاع قبل قليل سلسلة غارات ضد أهداف إرهابية تابعة لمنظمة #الجهاد_الإسلامي جنوب مدينة #دمشق بالإضافة إلى عشرات الأهداف الإرهابية التابعة لمنظمة الجهاد الإسلامي في قطاع #غزة — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 23, 2020

“A short time ago the (Israel Defense Forces) carried out a series of strikes against terrorist targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad organization in southern Damascus in addition to tens of terrorist targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad group in Gaza Strip,” spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote on Twitter in Arabic.

