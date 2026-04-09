Ceasefire with Iran means Netanyahu’s corruption trial to resume on Sunday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to face his long running corruption trial on Sunday, hours after Tel Aviv announced that it has lifted a state of emergency which was imposed after Iran war was declared, a court spokesperson said on Thursday.

After Israel and the United States led by President Donald Trump launched air strikes against Iran on February 28, the Islamic Republic responded with ballistic missiles and drones on Tel Aviv. Netanyahu and Trump’s administration gave the rationale of attacking Iran with the aim of preventing it projecting force abroad, ending its nuclear programme and overthrow of Islamic regime.