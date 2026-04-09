Ceasefire with Iran means Netanyahu’s corruption trial to resume on Sunday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to face his long running corruption trial on Sunday, hours after Tel Aviv announced that it has lifted a state of emergency which was imposed after Iran war was declared, a court spokesperson said on Thursday.
After Israel and the United States led by President Donald Trump launched air strikes against Iran on February 28, the Islamic Republic responded with ballistic missiles and drones on Tel Aviv. Netanyahu and Trump’s administration gave the rationale of attacking Iran with the aim of preventing it projecting force abroad, ending its nuclear programme and overthrow of Islamic regime.
The emergency which was imposed in Israel was lifted on Wednesday after a two-week ceasefire was announced and no Iranian missiles was reported incoming in the country from 3am GMT onwards. The emergency had led to closure of schools and workplaces in Tel Aviv and other cities.
However, the truce has been jeopardised due to extensive attacks on Lebanon by Israeli military which they have said is being done to target Iran-backed Hezbollah. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said that Hezbollah is not part of ceasefire deal signed with Iran.
A statement from the Israeli courts said, “With the lifting of the state of emergency and the return of the judicial system to work, hearings will resume as usual,” adding that the hearing of Netanyahu’s corruption trial is poised to take place between Sunday and Wednesday.
Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be charged with a crime, however, he has denied the charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud levelled against him in 2019 after several years of probe.
The trial of Israeli prime minister started in 2020 and can lead to jail term if convicted. The trial has been repeatedly delayed due to several reasons. Trump has backed Netanyahu and urged Israel’s President Isaac Herzog for a pardon.
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