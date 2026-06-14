Israel attacks Beirut ahead of potential US-Iran peace deal signing

Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalated again after Israeli strikes in Beirut amid growing momentum toward a potential US-Iran peace agreement.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 14, 2026 05:35 PM IST
us iran war, lebanonPeople run in front of burned cars that were attacked in an Israeli airstrike in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon. (AP Photo)
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Israeli military on Sunday announced that it launched strikes against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah militant group’s infrastructure ahead of a potential US-Iran peace deal signing.

Smoke was visible above the Lebanese capital, Beirut, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the strikes were in retaliation for Hezbollah’s attacks in northern Israel.

Official stance from Israeli leadership

Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the development of attacking southern suburbs of Beirut, stating that military “has just struck Hezbollah terror targets” in Dahiyeh in response to Hezbollah “firing at Israeli territory,” AP reported.

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“Israel will not tolerate fire directed at its territory,” the statement by Israeli leaders added.

The triggers of the conflict

When Israel struck Beirut last week, the attack resulted in Iran retaliating with strikes on Tel Aviv, threatening the fragile ceasefire that was signed between Washington and Tehran on April 8.

lebanon, israel, iran war A building in Lebanon damaged in an Israeli attack. (AP file photo)

Iran, which backs Hezbollah in the region, has reiterated that the peace agreement between Washington and Tehran to end the conflict in West Asia must also include an end to Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

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After US-Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, Hezbollah struck Tel Aviv with missiles two days later, igniting a full-fledged war in the volatile region.

Diplomatic shifting and Israeli reactions

Since the latest round of fighting exchanged between Israel and Iran, the US and the Islamic Republic have come closer to signing a peace agreement.

However, it is being seen as a disappointment for Israel which has been allegedly sidelines in negotiations led by Pakistan and other mediating countries, AP reported.

Finalizing the potential truce

According to AP report citing two regional officials, negotiators from Qatar travelled to Tehran on Sunday to finalise the potential truce deal.

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The officials stated that US and Iran were finally approaching toward an agreement that could cease the hostilities in the region and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, whose closure has led world markets to plunge.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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