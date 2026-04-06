Iran’s South Pars petrochemical plant hit by Israel despite Trump’s assurance

Israel confirmed strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, with Defence Minister Israel Katz claiming major disruption to key petrochemical infrastructure.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 6, 2026 06:13 PM IST
iran southparsThe South Pars is the world’s largest natural gas ‌deposit which Iran and Qatar share. (AP Photo/ File)
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Iran’s key petrochemical plant South Pars natural gas field was attacked by Israeli military on Monday, confirmed Tel Aviv’s Defence Minister Israel Katz, adding that the military has been instructed to continue to attack Iranian infrastructure “with all force”.

Katz called the attack “a powerful strike on the largest petrochemical facility in Iran” which is responsible for about half of Iran’s petrochemical production. Israel’s military spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said there would be “no immunity” for Iran as talks progress, AP reported.

The South Pars natural gas field is a petrochemical plant shared with Qatar, which is the world’s largest, and sita under the Persian Gulf waters.

“The IDF has now strongly attacked the largest petrochemical facility in Iran located in Asaluyeh,” Israel’s Defence minister Katz said, adding that the petrochemical facility produced half of the Islamic nation’s petrochemicals.

“Now the two facilities, which together are responsible for about 85% of Iran’s petrochemical exports – have been taken out of service and are not functioning,” Katz’s statement added.

Trump assured Israel won’t hit South Pars

Israel had earlier attacked at South Pars in March and the US President Donald Trump had said that Tel Aviv will not repeat its attack on South Pars again but had warned that if Tehran continues its strikes against Qatar’s energy infrastructure, Washington would retaliate and “massively blow up the entirety” of the field.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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