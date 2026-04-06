Iran’s South Pars petrochemical plant hit by Israel despite Trump’s assurance

The South Pars is the world’s largest natural gas ‌deposit which Iran and Qatar share. (AP Photo/ File)

Iran’s key petrochemical plant South Pars natural gas field was attacked by Israeli military on Monday, confirmed Tel Aviv’s Defence Minister Israel Katz, adding that the military has been instructed to continue to attack Iranian infrastructure “with all force”.

Katz called the attack “a powerful strike on the largest petrochemical facility in Iran” which is responsible for about half of Iran’s petrochemical production. Israel’s military spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said there would be “no immunity” for Iran as talks progress, AP reported.

The South Pars natural gas field is a petrochemical plant shared with Qatar, which is the world’s largest, and sita under the Persian Gulf waters.