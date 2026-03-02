Israel targets Hezbollah in Beirut: Why is it attacking Lebanon amid conflict with Iran?

The Middle East is inching toward its most dangerous moment in the last few decades. Israel and US have launched a joint offensive against Iran. Tehran, in turn, is targeting Iran and US military bases in neighbouring countries. Nations of the world are divided on who’s wright and who’s wrong. At the same time, Israel has turned its attention towards Lebanon and is hammering capital Beirut with airstrikes again — this time, it’s not just about Hezbollah’s weapons.

On Monday, Israel said it was launching a full campaign against the Hezbollah.

It’s the direct fallout of the far bigger conflict: the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei over the weekend.

Here’s how we got here, and why it matters.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayotollah Khamenei is dead

On February 28, 2026, US and Israeli forces launched a sweeping military campaign against Iran — codenamed Operation Epic Fury (US assault) and Operation Lion’s Roar (Israeli) — targeting military installations, intelligence headquarters, and senior leadership. The strikes killed Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader for nearly four decades, sending shockwaves through the region and global markets.

Hezbollah, Iran’s most powerful regional proxy, refused to stay put. On March 1, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing rockets at northern Israel — the first such attack since the November 2024 ceasefire — calling it “revenge for the blood of the Supreme Leader”.

Israel’s response was swift and forceful.

Why Israel is attacking Lebanon right now

Israel’s military said it was striking targets of Hezbollah across Lebanon after the group launched missiles and drones toward Israel in retaliation for Khamenei’s killing.

But the roots of this go much deeper than one weekend.

Hezbollah, a Shia Islamist Lebanese political organisation, has functioned as Iran’s primary proxy since its formation in 1982, with Tehran providing an estimated $700 million to $1 billion annually in funding, weapons, training, and political support through the IRGC, as per Euronews.

For Israel, neutralising Hezbollah isn’t just military strategy — it’s about cutting off Tehran’s long arm on its northern border.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire in November 2024 after more than a year of cross-border fighting. The truce required both sides to halt hostilities, with Lebanon responsible for preventing armed groups from attacking Israel, and Israel committed to ending offensive operations. The Times of Israel That agreement is now effectively dead.

The IDF said it “will operate against Hezbollah’s decision to join the campaign, and will not enable the organization to constitute a threat to the State of Israel.” The military added that troops had prepared for this scenario and are ready for an “all-fronts” conflict. Fox News

What’s happening on the ground

Israeli military issued “urgent” evacuation notices to residents of over 50 of villages across southern Lebanon, warning them to move at least 1,000 metres away and stating that “anyone present near Hezbollah elements, facilities, and combat means endangers their life”, reported BBC.

So far, 31 people in Lebanon have been killed and close to 150 injured in Israeli attacks.

Israel Defense Forces said it carried out heavy strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut — Hezbollah’s stronghold — after the group attacked northern Israel.

Lebanon’s own government is caught in a brutal bind. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned Hezbollah’s rocket launches as “irresponsible” and said Lebanon “will not allow the country to be dragged into new adventures”. But Hezbollah answers to Tehran, not Beirut.

Iran’s Proxy War Strategy

Tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel escalated sharply since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, during which Israel systematically weakened Iran-backed militias across the Middle East, including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

According to the United Nations, Israel has killed more than 300 people in Lebanon, including about 127 civilians, Since the 2024 ceasefire. From January to late November 2025, Israeli forces carried out nearly 1,600 strikes across the country.

Israel said each of its strikes was targeting Hezbollah infrastructure — but critics, including the UN, have called for investigations into civilian harm.

Now that Hezbollah has formally re-entered the fight, the ceasefire is over and Lebanon faces yet another devastating escalation. Lebanon Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has slammed Hezbollah for attacking Iran. He said he will not allow Lebanon to be dragged into the conflict.

أياً كانت الجهة التي تقف وراءها، فإنّ عملية إطلاق الصواريخ من جنوب لبنان عمل غير مسؤول ومشبوه، ويعرّض امن لبنان وسلامته للخطر ويمنح اسرائيل الذرائع لمواصلة اعتداءاتها عليه.

لن نسمح بجر البلاد إلى مغامرات جديدة، وسنتخذ كل الإجراءات اللازمة لتوقيف الفاعلين وحماية اللبنانيين. — Nawaf Salam نواف سلام (@nawafsalam) March 2, 2026

