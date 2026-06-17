Israel kills 4 in Lebanon as Trump slams Netanyahu at G7 summit

Despite a peace deal between the US and Israel to end hostilities at all fronts, multiple Israeli strikes left at least four dead in southern Lebanon, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.
The casualties were reported in separate drone attacks on two vehicles in Mayfadoun, while a third attack was launched in Shoukin.
The attacks have drawn public criticism from US President Donald Trump and triggered a warning from Iran.
A man who returns to his village following the announcement of an initial ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, flashes victory sign as he stands on the rubble of his destroyed house in Nabatiyeh town, southern Lebanon, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo)
What Iran said
Accusing Israel of violating the truce in Lebanon 84 times, since the deal was agreed upon by Tehran and the US, Iran threatened to retaliate with a “harsh response” if attacks go on unabated.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier said the deal would be violated if Israel continued to occupy southern Lebanon. “Without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories they occupied during this war, the war has not fully come to an end,” he added.
In a phone conversation with Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Iran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, urged the US to force Israel to stop its war on Lebanon, abstain from demolishing homes, and withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory.
He also said it was not necessary to bomb entire buildings to hunt down Hezbollah, and that it could have derailed his peace deal with Iran. He added that Israel has been fighting the Iran-aligned Lebanese militia for “too long”.
“Too many people have been killed. You don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody, because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses, and they’re not all Hezbollah,” Trump said.
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