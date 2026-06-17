Israel kills 4 in Lebanon as Trump slams Netanyahu at G7 summit

A damaged building and an abandoned car are seen in the southern town of Marjayoun, Lebanon, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo)

Despite a peace deal between the US and Israel to end hostilities at all fronts, multiple Israeli strikes left at least four dead in southern Lebanon, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The casualties were reported in separate drone attacks on two vehicles in Mayfadoun, while a third attack was launched in Shoukin.

The attacks have drawn public criticism from US President Donald Trump and triggered a warning from Iran.

A man who returns to his village following the announcement of an initial ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, flashes victory sign as he stands on the rubble of his destroyed house in Nabatiyeh town, southern Lebanon, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo) A man who returns to his village following the announcement of an initial ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, flashes victory sign as he stands on the rubble of his destroyed house in Nabatiyeh town, southern Lebanon, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo)

What Iran said

Accusing Israel of violating the truce in Lebanon 84 times, since the deal was agreed upon by Tehran and the US, Iran threatened to retaliate with a “harsh response” if attacks go on unabated.