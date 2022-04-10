Israel army raids West Bank town as tensions soar

Israeli forces on Sunday carried out fresh raids in Jenin, a West Bank district that is home to gunmen who launched a spate of recent deadly attacks.

“Troops are currently operating in the city of Jenin,” the Israeli army said.

The military operation came after a gunman in his 20s from Jenin went on a shooting rampage on Thursday evening, killing three Israelis and injuring several others in a crowded Tel Aviv bar.

Attacks in recent days have claimed the lives of a total of 14 people, marking one of the deadliest bursts of violence against Israelis in years.

People attend the funeral of Palestinian gunman Ahmed al-Sadi, who was killed by Israeli forces during a raid, in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman People attend the funeral of Palestinian gunman Ahmed al-Sadi, who was killed by Israeli forces during a raid, in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Over the same period, at least 10 Palestinians have been killed, including assailants, according to AFP news agency.

Following Thursday’s attack, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he gave security agencies “full freedom” to end the deadly violence. “There are not and will not be limits for this war,” Bennett said.

“We will do whatever it takes, whatever is necessary, for however long and wherever needed, until both safety and the sense of security are restored,” army chief Aviv Kochavi told soldiers in a video released by the military.

West Bank shrine vandalized amid tensions

Jenin is considered a stronghold of Palestinian militants. Israeli forces often come under attack when operating there.

The Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on security matters, also seems to have little control over the area.

The Israeli military also said Sunday that Palestinians set fire to a West Bank shrine revered by Jews.

Joseph’s Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus is a Jewish pilgrimage site.

“The vandalism of Joseph’s Tomb is a grave event and a serious violation of freedom of worship in one of the holiest places for every Jew,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted.

PM Bennett said he was shocked by the images and stressed that Israel would find the perpetrators.