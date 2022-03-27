scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Israel and US to work together to prevent nuclear Iran, says Israeli FM

By: Reuters | Jerusalem |
March 27, 2022 2:28:52 pm
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem February 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Israel and the United States will cooperate in preventing a nuclear-armed Iran despite disagreements they have over an emerging nuclear deal, Israel’s foreign minister said on Sunday.

“We have disagreements about a nuclear agreement and its consequences, but open and honest dialogue is part of the strength of our friendship,” Yair Lapid said in Jerusalem during a joint press conference with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Israel and the United States will continue to work together to prevent a nuclear Iran.”

