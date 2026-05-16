Israel and Lebanon agree to extend ceasefire, US state department says

The Sayyed al-Shuhadaa complex, where Hezbollah used to hold events and which was destroyed in a previous Israeli airstrike, is seen in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon (Photo/AP)

Israel and ​Lebanon agreed to a 45-day extension of a ceasefire that has tamped down the conflict between Israel ‌and Iran-backed Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, as two days of talks facilitated by Washington concluded on Friday with an agreement to hold further meetings in the coming weeks.

“The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said ​on X, adding that the talks aimed at settling decades of conflict between the two countries were “highly productive.” The ​ceasefire was set to expire on Sunday.

The Lebanese and Israeli delegations issued positive statements about the ⁠talks, their third meeting since Israel intensified air attacks on Lebanon after Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel on March 2, ​three days into the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. Israel’s bombing campaign and ground invasion into Lebanon’s south displaced some 1.2 million ​people, before U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire last month following initial talks between the two countries’ ambassadors in Washington.