Israel and Iran trade strikes as conflict escalates; IDF hits petrochemical sites in Mahshahr

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), on Monday (Jun 8), said that it launched airstrikes targeting military targets in western and central Iran hours after Tehran fired a missile salvo at northern Israel.
“The Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran a short while ago,” the IDF said in a post on X, without sharing details.
According to Iranian state television, several loud bangs were heard in Isfahan, Karaj, Tabriz and Tehran, without elaborating.
Iran closed the airspace around Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport following aerial attacks by Israel.
The Israeli military reportedly used “air-launched ballistic missiles” in the attack, said the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The Iranian state media IRNA later said that the attack on Najafabad in Isfahan Province, “caused no casualties.”
Israel confirms hitting petrochemical sites in Iran’s Mahshahr
Israel confirmed striking petrochemical facilities in southwest Iran. IDF released a statement saying that the Israeli Air Force hit “several targets” at the petrochemical complex in the Mahshahr area.
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The Fars news agency reported that the Karun Mahshahr Petrochemical Company in the Khuzestan Province was partially damaged in the aerial attacks carried out by “the Zionist enemy”.
Israel intercepts missile from Yemen
Israel also detected a missile launched from Yemen on Monday, in the first such incident reported since April.
“Aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat,” Israel Defense Forces said on X, shortly confirming that the missile was successfully intercepted.
Yemen is home to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel during the Gaza war and the beginning of the US, Israel and Iran conflict.
IDF says ‘fully prepared’ for offensive and defensive operations
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The Israeli military said that IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and senior IDF officials are monitoring ongoing Israeli strikes on Iran.
The IDF said that it is “fully prepared for both attack and defense”.
Zamir and other officials “have been conducting ongoing situation assessments” for the past several hours, the IDF said, according to The Times of Israel.
“The IDF remains alert and prepared to continue operations across all fronts against anyone who threatens the State of Israel,” the military said.
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