Israel and Iran trade strikes as conflict escalates; IDF hits petrochemical sites in Mahshahr

Israel's Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles launched from Iran over central Israel Monday, June 8, 2026. (AP Photo)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), on Monday (Jun 8), said that it launched airstrikes targeting military targets in western and central Iran hours after Tehran fired a missile salvo at northern Israel.

“The Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran a short while ago,” the IDF said in a post on X, without sharing details.

According to Iranian state television, several loud bangs were heard in Isfahan, Karaj, Tabriz and Tehran, without elaborating.

Iran closed the airspace around Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport following aerial attacks by Israel.

The Israeli military reportedly used “air-launched ballistic missiles” in the attack, said the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).