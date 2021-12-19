Islamic states’ meeting agrees to set up trust fund for Afghanistan

Updated: December 19, 2021 10:01:42 pm
A meeting of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation agreed on Sunday to establish a humanitarian trust fund to address the growing economic crisis in Afghanistan which has left millions facing hunger over the winter.
The fund will be set up under the Islamic Development Bank to channel aid to Afghanistan in coordination with other groups, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a news conference.
A final statement from the meeting said that allowing Afghanistan access to its financial resources would be pivotal to preventing economic collapse and said realistic pathways to unfreezing billions of dollars in frozen central bank reserves should be explored.
