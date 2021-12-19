scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 19, 2021
Islamic states’ meeting agrees to set up trust fund for Afghanistan

A final statement from the meeting said that allowing Afghanistan access to its financial resources would be pivotal to preventing economic collapse and said realistic pathways to unfreezing billions of dollars in frozen central bank reserves should be explored.

By: Reuters | Islamabad |
December 19, 2021
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, leave after his speech during the 17th extraordinary session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. The economic collapse of Afghanistan, already teetering dangerously on the edge, would have a "horrendous" impact on the region and the world, successive speakers warned Sunday at the start of a one-day summit of foreign ministers. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

A meeting of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation agreed on Sunday to establish a humanitarian trust fund to address the growing economic crisis in Afghanistan which has left millions facing hunger over the winter.

The fund will be set up under the Islamic Development Bank to channel aid to Afghanistan in coordination with other groups, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a news conference.

