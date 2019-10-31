Baghdadi and aide dead, ISIS confirms; names new leader

(Written by Rick Gladstone)
The Islamic State on Thursday confirmed the death of its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, five days after President Donald Trump triumphantly announced that he had blown himself up during a raid by U.S. forces on his hideout in northern Syria.
In an announcement by the Islamic State’s propaganda arm, the group also confirmed that its former spokesman, Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, had been killed, which happened in a separate strike after Baghdadi’s death.
The announcement by the Islamic State was reported on the Twitter account of the Site Intel Group, which monitors the online content of the Islamic State and other extremist militant groups.