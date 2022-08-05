scorecardresearch
Islamic State claims responsibility for blast in Afghanistan’s capital

"The explosion happened in a crowded place," said Khalid Zadran, the city's police spokesman.

By: Reuters | Kabul |
August 5, 2022 11:03:35 pm
A general view of a street in Kabul, Afghanistan August 5, 2022.(Reuters)

The Islamic State militant group claimed on Friday responsibility for a blast in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, the group said on its telegram channel.
It said in a statement that 20 people were killed and injured in the attack on an area in western Kabul.

An explosion in a Shi’ite residential area in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Friday killed eight people and wounded 18 more, police said.

Video shared on social media purportedly of the blast site showed men rushing to help the injured after the incident.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the blast but the hardline militant group Islamic State (IS) has claimed recent attacks, mainly on the minority Shi’ite community.

The IS affiliate operating in Afghanistan since 2014 is seen as the country’s most serious security challenge.

The Taliban took control of the country in August last year.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 11:03:35 pm
