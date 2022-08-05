Islamic State claims responsibility for blast in Afghanistan’s capital

August 5, 2022 11:03:35 pm
The Islamic State militant group claimed on Friday responsibility for a blast in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, the group said on its telegram channel.
It said in a statement that 20 people were killed and injured in the attack on an area in western Kabul.
An explosion in a Shi’ite residential area in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Friday killed eight people and wounded 18 more, police said.
“The explosion happened in a crowded place,” said Khalid Zadran, the city’s police spokesman.
Video shared on social media purportedly of the blast site showed men rushing to help the injured after the incident.
There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the blast but the hardline militant group Islamic State (IS) has claimed recent attacks, mainly on the minority Shi’ite community.
The IS affiliate operating in Afghanistan since 2014 is seen as the country’s most serious security challenge.
The Taliban took control of the country in August last year.
