Monday, September 10, 2018
Islamic state claims responsibility for an attack in Kabul: Amaq

Government spokesman Wahid Majroh had said that seven bodies and 25 injured people were taken to the hospital from the attack site.

By: Reuters | Cairo | Published: September 10, 2018 8:35:00 am
Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide attack near a procession in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday. (Representational) Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide attack near a procession in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday. (Representational)

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide attack near a procession in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday, according to the group’s news agency Amaq said.

Government spokesman Wahid Majroh had said that seven bodies and 25 injured people were taken to the hospital from the attack site. The group did not provide evidence for its claim.

