San Diego Mosque Shooting: 5 Dead as FBI Probes Hate Crime

San Diego Mosque Shooting: Teenage suspects die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, officials say, as FBI investigates shooting as hate crime

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 19, 2026 05:27 AM IST First published on: May 19, 2026 at 04:59 AM IST
Islamic Center ShootingPeople stand behind police tape at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego. (Photo: AP)

San Diego Mosque Shooting: Three people were killed in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego in California, while two suspects also died from what officials said were self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the attack took place shortly before midday prayers at the mosque in the Clairemont area, the largest in San Diego county. The FBI is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime and has appealed for information from the public.

San Diego police chief Scott Wahl said: “This is every community’s worst nightmare.”

Islamic Center Shooting
Police stage at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego. (Photo: AP)

Officials confirmed that children at the centre’s school were not harmed. A reunification centre was set up for families, and those injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Mayor Todd Gloria said the immediate threat had been contained. “Children are safe, and that is a good thing,” he said, adding that the city stood with the Muslim community and would work to ensure their safety.

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Islamic Center Shooting
Two men embrace at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego. (Photo: AP)

According to the FBI, the two suspects, aged 17 and 19, died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds. “There were no officers involved in firing their weapons,” an FBI spokesperson said.

A security guard at the mosque was among those killed. Taha Hassane, an imam at the centre, said the community was in shock. “We have never experienced a tragedy like this before,” he said, calling the attack on a place of worship unacceptable.

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The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned the shooting. Its San Diego director said no one should fear for their safety while attending prayers or school.

Islamic Center Shooting
People carry weapons at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego. (Photo: AP)

California governor Gavin Newsom said he had been briefed and expressed condolences. “Worshippers should not have to fear for their lives,” he said.

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Police in Los Angeles and New York said they were increasing patrols around mosques and other places of worship as a precaution.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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