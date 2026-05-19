San Diego Mosque Shooting: 5 Dead as FBI Probes Hate Crime

People stand behind police tape at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego. (Photo: AP)

San Diego Mosque Shooting: Three people were killed in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego in California, while two suspects also died from what officials said were self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the attack took place shortly before midday prayers at the mosque in the Clairemont area, the largest in San Diego county. The FBI is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime and has appealed for information from the public.

San Diego police chief Scott Wahl said: “This is every community’s worst nightmare.”

Police stage at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego. (Photo: AP)

Officials confirmed that children at the centre’s school were not harmed. A reunification centre was set up for families, and those injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Mayor Todd Gloria said the immediate threat had been contained. “Children are safe, and that is a good thing,” he said, adding that the city stood with the Muslim community and would work to ensure their safety.

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Two men embrace at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego. (Photo: AP)

According to the FBI, the two suspects, aged 17 and 19, died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds. “There were no officers involved in firing their weapons,” an FBI spokesperson said.

A security guard at the mosque was among those killed. Taha Hassane, an imam at the centre, said the community was in shock. “We have never experienced a tragedy like this before,” he said, calling the attack on a place of worship unacceptable.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned the shooting. Its San Diego director said no one should fear for their safety while attending prayers or school.

People carry weapons at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego. (Photo: AP)

California governor Gavin Newsom said he had been briefed and expressed condolences. “Worshippers should not have to fear for their lives,” he said.

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Police in Los Angeles and New York said they were increasing patrols around mosques and other places of worship as a precaution.

(With inputs from Associated Press)