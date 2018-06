Coffins are laid out during a funeral service for victims of a Sunday church bombing, at the Virgin Mary Church, in Cairo. Egyptians held prayers for 25 Christians killed the day before at a church next to the city’s main Coptic cathedral in what was one of the deadliest attacks on the religious minority in recent memory. (Source: AP ) Coffins are laid out during a funeral service for victims of a Sunday church bombing, at the Virgin Mary Church, in Cairo. Egyptians held prayers for 25 Christians killed the day before at a church next to the city’s main Coptic cathedral in what was one of the deadliest attacks on the religious minority in recent memory. (Source: AP )

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on a Cairo church that killed 25 people, in a statement circulated on social media on Tuesday.

Suicide bomber Abu Abdallah al-Masri carried out Sunday’s attack, the group said in the statement, one day after authorities named the bomber as Mahmoud Shafik Mohamed Mostafa.

