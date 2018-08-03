Is the press the enemy of the people? Trump press secretary & CNN journo spar over question

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump’s press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and CNN correspondent Jim Acosta got into a terse argument Thursday over the US President’s criticism of the media in recent days. The CNN journalist asked Sanders whether the press was indeed the enemy of the people as the president has been insisting, something the press secretary refused to comment on.

“I think it would be a good thing if you were to say right here, at this briefing, that the press … are not the enemy of the people. I think we deserve that,” Acosta said.

Sanders instead spoke about how she had been unfairly targeted by the media.

“It’s ironic, Jim, that not only you and the media attack the president for his rhetoric when they frequently lower the level of conversation in this country. Repeatedly, repeatedly the media resorts to personal attacks without any content other than to incite anger,” Sanders said.

The press secretary claimed that CNN had attacked her personally and that the news network had said she should be choked and harassed as a life sentence. Sanders spoke about the White House Correspondents Dinner where comedian Michelle Wolf had mocked her appearance and said she was the first press secretary ever to get Secret Service protection. She said the media has a role to play in the country’s democracy.

However, that wasn’t to be the end of it. The CNN journalist asked again that the press secretary just say that the press are not the enemy of the people, something Ivanka Trump had also said at an event.

“All I’m asking you to do, Sarah, is to acknowledge that,” he said.

Sanders did not directly respond to Acosta’s question, but complimented his hunger for a response.

“I appreciate your passion. I share it. I’ve addressed this question. I’ve addressed my personal feelings, I’m here to speak on behalf of the president. He’s made his comments clear,” Sanders said.

The CNN journalist later tweeted that he had walked out of the press briefing and was disappointed with the response.

I walked out of the end of that briefing because I am totally saddened by what just happened. Sarah Sanders was repeatedly given a chance to say the press is not the enemy and she wouldn't do it. Shameful. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 2, 2018

Trump has in multiple rallies criticised the press. At a rally on Thursday, Trump, pointing to journalists, said,”They don’t report it. They only make up stories.” Critics have claimed this has increased the rhetoic against media organisations and journalists.

This isn’t the first time the two have sparred over an issue. The press secretary had accused Acosta of not understanding even short sentences while answering questions on the Trump administration’s policy of separating children from parents who had illegally immigrated into the country.

