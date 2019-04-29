Toggle Menu
IS chief Baghdadi appears for first time in five years in video released by outfit

In the video, Baghdadi was seen saying, " group will seek revenge for militants who were killed and imprisoned."

Explained: Islamic State loses all territory but its shadowy leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi still at large
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi at a mosque in the centre of Iraq’s second city, Mosul, according to a video recording posted on the Internet on July 5, 2014, in this still image taken from video. (Source: Reuters)

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Monday appeared for first time in 5 years in a video released by the extremist group.

It is unclear when the footage was filmed, but Baghdadi referred in the past tense to the months-long fight for Baghouz, IS’s final bastion in eastern Syria, which ended last month.

“The battle for Baghouz is over,” he added, sitting cross-legged on a cushion and addressing three men whose faces have been blurred.

