IS chief Baghdadi appears for first time in five years in video released by outfit

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Monday appeared for first time in 5 years in a video released by the extremist group.

Advertising

It is unclear when the footage was filmed, but Baghdadi referred in the past tense to the months-long fight for Baghouz, IS’s final bastion in eastern Syria, which ended last month.

In the video, Baghdadi was seen saying, ” group will seek revenge for militants who were killed and imprisoned.”

“The battle for Baghouz is over,” he added, sitting cross-legged on a cushion and addressing three men whose faces have been blurred.