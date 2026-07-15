Middle East teeters as US resumes naval blockade, swaps heavy strikes with Iran

This image from video released by U.S. Central Command, shows a view from a Corsair unmanned surface vessel, also called one-way attack surface drone, fired by U.S. military, closing in on Bandar Abbas Naval Base, Iran, July 12, 2026. (Photo: U.S. Central Command via AP)

The US has said it has concluded its latest round of strikes on Iran, which lasted for seven hours. The strikes targeted missile and drone sites as the US resumed the naval blockade on Iran, responding to attacks on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, “US fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels launched precision munitions against Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and coastal defense systems” during the operation.

In retaliation, Tehran targeted the US infrastructure in the Middle East.

Which targets were hit?

The fresh round of US air strikes on Tuesday night targeted several locations along Iran’s southern coast.