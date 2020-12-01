scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Top news

Irish PM hopeful Brexit deal can be done this week – report

“We are now really in the endgame if a deal is to be arrived at this week."

By: Reuters | Dublin | December 1, 2020 11:29:13 am
(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

British and European Union negotiators have the options in front of them to conclude a Brexit free-trade deal this week, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin was quoted as saying on Tuesday, expressing hope that they would succeed.

“There is a landing zone for an agreement. It will require political will to conclude the deal and there are options to conclude the deal, and so on balance, I would be hopeful that it can be done at the end of this week,” Martin told the Irish Times in an interview.

“We are now really in the endgame if a deal is to be arrived at this week,” said Martin, who had also expressed hope at the beginning of last week that the outline of a trade deal would be agreed within days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 01: Latest News

Advertisement