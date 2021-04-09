scorecardresearch
Friday, April 09, 2021
Irish nationalist youths throw petrol bombs at police in Belfast

The attack in the Springfield Road area followed a night of rioting by nationalists and pro-British loyalists nearby in the Northern Ireland city on Wednesday that was condemned by the British and Irish governments and local political leaders.

By: Reuters | Belfast |
April 9, 2021 6:46:57 am
Nationalist youths throw stones at a police line blocking a road near the Peace Wall in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Thursday. (AP)

A crowd of young people attacked police with petrol bombs and stones in an Irish nationalist area of Belfast on Thursday before dispersing, a Reuters photographer said.

On Thursday around 100 youths walked to a line of armoured police vehicles and a few dozen began to throw stones, the photographer said. The crowd dispersed after riot police advanced.

Representatives of Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein tried to move young people away from a so-called “peace wall” that separates Springfield Road from the neighbouring Shankill Road area that was the focus of violence on Thursday.

A Sky News reporter posted footage on Twitter of police using a water cannon against the protesters.

This comes a day after crowds of youths in a pro-British area of Belfast set a hijacked bus on fire and attacked police with stones in the latest of a series of nightly outbreaks of violence that began last week.

