Irish lawyer who spat at Air India staff in racist rant found dead at her home in England

An Irish lawyer who abused an Air India flight attendant in a racist rant after being refused alcohol on a Mumbai-London flight was found dead at her home in England’s East Sussex on June 1, reported The Telegraph. Simone Burns, 50, is said to have allegedly committed suicide.

In April 2019, Burns was sentenced to jail for six months after being found drunk on an aircraft, and two months for assault. She was released from a prison in the UK on May 20.

“The body of a woman found at Beachy Head on June 1 has been identified as Simone Burns from Hove,” a Sussex police spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Telegraph. “The death is not being treated as suspicious and the next of kin have been informed. The matter has been passed to the coroner’s officer,” the spokesperson added.

In a Mumbai-London Air India flight in November last year, Burns, who has worked with refugees, went on an expletive-ridden racist rant against the flight crew after she was denied more wine in the nine-hour flight.

“I am a f****** international lawyer,” she told the crew and spat at a flight attendant from close range.

In a video that had gone viral on social media, the woman was heard saying, “I am working for all your people…for you, an international criminal lawyer. Don’t get any money for it, by the way. But you can’t give me a …glass of wine, is that correct?”

Air India had filed an FIR against Burns and she was taken into custody on landing at London’s Heathrow airport. She later pleaded guilty to charges.