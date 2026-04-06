Leader of Revolutionary Guard’s undercover unit Quds Force killed, says Israel

A commercial plane is preparing to land at Beirut Airport as smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. (Photo: AP)

As the US-Israel Iran war rages on, Israel has claimed that the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s unit Quds Force, Asghar Bakeri has been killed, Al Jazeera reported.

Iran has yet to comment on this development.

Earlier in the day, Israeli air strike in Tehran killed Majid Khademi, head of intelligence for the IRGC. A senior intelligence and counter-espionage official, Khademi had assumed the role in 2025 after his predecessor was killed in a ​similar strike, having previously led the Guards’ Intelligence Protection Organisation and held senior defence ministry posts.

Both Bakeri, Khademi joined the long list of top Iranian leaders and defence officials killed since the begining of the war on February 28.