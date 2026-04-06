Leader of Revolutionary Guard’s undercover unit Quds Force killed, says Israel

This comes shortly after the reported killing of IRGC intelligence chief in US-Israel strikes on Monday

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readKochiUpdated: Apr 6, 2026 06:19 PM IST
Israel Iran WarA commercial plane is preparing to land at Beirut Airport as smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. (Photo: AP)
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As the US-Israel Iran war rages on, Israel has claimed that the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s unit Quds Force, Asghar Bakeri has been killed, Al Jazeera reported.

Iran has yet to comment on this development.

Earlier in the day, Israeli air strike in Tehran killed Majid Khademi, head of intelligence for the IRGC. A senior intelligence and counter-espionage official, Khademi had assumed the role in 2025 after his predecessor was killed in a ​similar strike, having previously led the Guards’ Intelligence Protection Organisation and held senior defence ministry posts.

Both Bakeri, Khademi joined the long list of top Iranian leaders and defence officials killed since the begining of the war on February 28.

On the 38th day of the war, more than 25 people have been killed in Tehran in a fresh wave of attacks launched by US and Israel and one of the airstrikes hit South Pars natural gas field. Tehran retaliated with missile fire on Israel and its Gulf Arab neighbors.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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