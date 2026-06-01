West Asia violence spirals: Iran, US attack each other’s bases in retaliatory strikes

Iran's retaliatory strikes escalated tensions after Kuwait intercepted missiles and drones following an alleged IRGC attack on a US-linked Gulf airbase.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 1, 2026 06:40 PM IST
us iran warSmoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon. (AP Photo)
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Monday said it launched retaliatory strikes on an airbase utilised by US forces for an attack on Iranian communications tower as Kuwait said it intercepted missiles and drones launched by Tehran after warning sirens blared across Kuwait City.

Escalation Following “Self-Defence” Operations

The development comes after the US said it carried out “self-defence” strikes on radar and command sites in Iran over the weekend in response to Tehran’s “aggressive actions.”

Both the countries have been trading strikes amid ongoing negotiations to end the three-months old conflict.

Defending sovereignty in the Gulf

The IRGC didn’t identify which US airbase in the Gulf region was targeted but Kuwait acknowledged that it intercepted missiles on Monday morning.

 

In a statement, Kuwait’s foreign ministry said it reserved the right to take “all necessary measures” in order to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, The Guardian reported.

Targeted responses and strategic interceptions

The IRGC, in a statement said, “Following the aggression of the US army on a communication tower on Sirik Island in Hormozgan Province an hour ago, the IRGC Aerospace Force fighters targeted the airbase where the aggression originated, and the predicted targets were destroyed,” Al Jazeera reported citing Fars news agency.

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Detailing the Iranian strikes, the US Central Command said the American military successfully intercepted two Iranian ballistic missiles targeting American forces based in Kuwait. “These missiles were immediately defeated and no American personnel were harmed,” the Centcom said in a post on X.

Accountability and continued negotiations

Meanwhile, Tehran defended its strikes on US airbase in the region and argued that countries hosting Washington’s bases which are used in attacks on Tehran cannot evade responsibility. The US military also acknowledged that Iran shot down a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters.

The attacks between US and Iran have spiralled in recent days as a fragile ceasefire, which was signed on April 8 holds, and negotiations to end the conflict continue.

Reports suggest that both sides have had mixed signals over the talks and a potential memorandum of understanding (MoU) remains under review by Iranian and US delegations.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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