Iran navy commander, responsible for closure of Hormuz strait, killed: Israel media

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy commander, Alireza Tangsiri, was killed in a strike in Bandar Abbas on Thursday, Times of Israel reported.
Tangsiri was responsible for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the news website said quoting officials.
There has been no confirmation or further statement by Israeli military or Iran.
As the war entered day 27 today (Thursday), Iran and Israel continue to increase its attack. IDF said it launched extensive strikes targeting infrastructure in Iran. Meanwhile,there were reports of fragments and debris falling in the Israeli cities of Petah Tikva and Kfar Qassem.
Trump’s peace plan for West Asia
US President Donald Trump proposed a 15-point plan to Iran, via Pakistan, aimed at ending the war in West Asia. Iran did not immediately accept the plan, instead offered a five point plan.
US’ proposal includes a rollback of Iran’s nuclear programme; a requirement that Iran hand over its enriched uranium stockpiles to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA); and an agreement by Iran to limit its missile programme in both range and quantity.
Meanwhile, Iran has asked for a complete stop to what Iran calls “aggression and assassinations”, clear guarantees ensuring the war is not restarted, payment for war damages, recognition of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, and an end to fighting across all areas linked to Iranian allies, including Israel’s attacks on Lebanon targeting Hezbollah.
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Iranian Foreign Minister said that change in Washington’s tone and stratergy shows weakness after earlier demanding “unconditional surrender”. He denied plans to hold any negotiations “with the enemy”, contrary to the claims from Washington about ongoing engagement.
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