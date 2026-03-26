Iran navy commander, responsible for closure of Hormuz strait, killed: Israel media

There has been no confirmation or further statement by Israeli military or Iran.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy commander, Alireza Tangsiri, was killed in a strike in Bandar Abbas on Thursday, Times of Israel reported.

Tangsiri was responsible for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the news website said quoting officials.

There has been no confirmation or further statement by Israeli military or Iran.

As the war entered day 27 today (Thursday), Iran and Israel continue to increase its attack. IDF said it launched extensive strikes targeting infrastructure in Iran. Meanwhile,there were reports of fragments and debris falling in the Israeli cities of Petah Tikva and Kfar Qassem.

Trump’s peace plan for West Asia

US President Donald Trump proposed a 15-point plan to Iran, via Pakistan, aimed at ending the war in West Asia. Iran did not immediately accept the plan, instead offered a five point plan.