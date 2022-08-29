scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Iraq’s powerful Sadr says he quits politics, protests escalate

Sadr's supporters, who have been staging a weeks-long sit-in in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, a sprawling area of ministries and foreign missions, stormed the main cabinet headquarters and demonstrated inside after his announcement.

Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption, in Baghdad, Iraq July 30, 2022. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraq’s powerful Shi’ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Monday he was quitting politics and closing his institutions in response to an intractable political deadlock, sparking protests by his followers and raising fears of more instability.

Sadr’s supporters, who have been staging a weeks-long sit-in in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, a sprawling area of ministries and foreign missions, stormed the main cabinet headquarters and demonstrated inside after his announcement.

Also read |Explained: Who is Muqtada al-Sadr, cleric who ordered protesters to breach Iraqi parliament?

Iraq’s army declared a curfew from 3:30 p.m. (1230 GMT) and urged the protesters to leave the Green Zone to avoid clashes.

During the stalemate over forming a new government, Sadr has galvanised his legions of backers, throwing into disarray Iraq’s effort to recover from decades of conflict and sanctions and its bid to tackle sectarian strife and rampant corruption.

Sadr was the biggest winner from an October election but withdrew all his lawmakers from parliament in June after he failed to form a government that excluded his rivals, mostly Iran-backed Shi’ite parties.

Sadr has insisted on early elections and the dissolution of parliament. He says no politician who has been in power since the U.S. invasion in 2003 can hold office.

“I hereby announce my final withdrawal,” Sadr said in a statement posted on Twitter, criticising fellow Shi’ite political leaders for failing to heed his calls for reform.

He did not elaborate on the closure of his offices, but said that cultural and religious institutions would remain open.

Advertisement

Sadr has withdrawn from politics or government in the past and has also disbanded militias loyal to him. But he retains widespread influence over state institutions and controls a paramilitary group with thousands of members.

He has often returned to political activity after similar announcements, although the current political deadlock in Iraq appears harder to resolve than previous periods of dysfunction.

The current impasse between Sadr and Shi’ite rivals has given Iraq its longest run without a government.

Advertisement

Supporters of the mercurial cleric then stormed Baghdad’s central government zone. Since then, they have occupied parliament, halting the process to choose a new president and prime minister.

Sadr’s ally Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who remains caretaker prime minister, said he had suspended cabinet meetings until further notice after Sadrist protesters stormed the government headquarters on Monday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...

Iraq has struggled to recover since the defeat of Islamic State in 2017 because political parties have squabbled over power and the vast oil wealth possessed by Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 07:40:25 pm
Next Story

Kerala judge behind ‘provocative dresses’ bail order moves HC against transfer

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

A senior leader puts it out: Under Rahul, Cong is unable to win
Express Opinion

A senior leader puts it out: Under Rahul, Cong is unable to win

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

When India pick Pandya & Jadeja in their Playing XI, it’s a virtual Playing 13

When India pick Pandya & Jadeja in their Playing XI, it’s a virtual Playing 13

Mamata defends arrested colleagues, slams BJP and central agencies

Mamata defends arrested colleagues, slams BJP and central agencies

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Jio's 5G rollout to begin this Diwali: Mukesh Ambani

Jio's 5G rollout to begin this Diwali: Mukesh Ambani

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement