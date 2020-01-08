Iran launches attack on US-led forces in Iraq, says Pentagon

Iraqi security forces are seen at Ain al-Asad airbase in the Anbar province, Iraq December 29, 2019. (REUTERS) Iraqi security forces are seen at Ain al-Asad airbase in the Anbar province, Iraq December 29, 2019. (REUTERS)

Iran has launched an attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Tuesday, adding Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel.

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in statement, adding that the bases targeted were at Al-Asad air base and another in Erbil, Iraq.

At least six rockets landed on Wednesday at Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base that hosts US Forces, according to -Al Mayadeen TV. Ain al-Asad airbase is located in the western Anbar province.

Tensions have mounted with Iran following a US drone strike on Friday that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

US President Donald Trump visited the base in his December 2018 trip to Iraq.

(This is a developing story)

