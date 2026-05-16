Iraqi national brought to US over alleged role in Europe attacks and planned plots on American soil

This photo from a criminal complaint unsealed Friday shows Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi (right) with Qassem Suleimani, a former Iranian commander. Photograph: Southern district of New York/AP

An Iraqi national has been arrested and transferred to the United States, where he is set to face federal terrorism charges, according to the US Department of Justice.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi is accused by US authorities of being a senior member of a group that has been designated as a terrorist organisation by Washington. Officials allege that he played a key role in coordinating a series of attacks outside the US and was preparing to widen operations.