Iraqi national brought to US over alleged role in Europe attacks and planned plots on American soil

The FBI said it moved to intervene after receiving intelligence that al-Saadi was attempting to expand the group’s reach into the US.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 16, 2026 08:19 AM IST First published on: May 16, 2026 at 08:19 AM IST
Europe Attacks ArrestThis photo from a criminal complaint unsealed Friday shows Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi (right) with Qassem Suleimani, a former Iranian commander. Photograph: Southern district of New York/AP

An Iraqi national has been arrested and transferred to the United States, where he is set to face federal terrorism charges, according to the US Department of Justice.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi is accused by US authorities of being a senior member of a group that has been designated as a terrorist organisation by Washington. Officials allege that he played a key role in coordinating a series of attacks outside the US and was preparing to widen operations.

Prosecutors claim that al-Saadi helped organise nearly 20 attacks across Europe. They further allege that he was involved in planning additional operations, including possible attacks within the United States.

According to investigators, al-Saadi had been acting on behalf of the Iran-backed group Ashab al-Yamin since at least March. Authorities said he was in contact with individuals linked to the group and was directing their activities.

The FBI said it moved to intervene after receiving intelligence that al-Saadi was attempting to expand the group’s reach into the US. “He was planning to extend operations to American soil,” officials said, adding that he had allegedly instructed others to coordinate attacks.

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Investigators further allege that potential targets included synagogues and other Jewish institutions in the United States. Officials said these instructions raised immediate security concerns and prompted swift action.

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Al-Saadi has now been brought to New York, where he will face trial in a federal court. Authorities said the charges relate to terrorism offences, including directing and supporting planned attacks.

Officials have not disclosed further operational details but said the case remains under investigation.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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