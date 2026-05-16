Iraqi national brought to US over alleged role in Europe attacks and planned plots on American soil

An Iraqi national has been arrested and transferred to the United States, where he is set to face federal terrorism charges, according to the US Department of Justice.
Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi is accused by US authorities of being a senior member of a group that has been designated as a terrorist organisation by Washington. Officials allege that he played a key role in coordinating a series of attacks outside the US and was preparing to widen operations.
Prosecutors claim that al-Saadi helped organise nearly 20 attacks across Europe. They further allege that he was involved in planning additional operations, including possible attacks within the United States.
According to investigators, al-Saadi had been acting on behalf of the Iran-backed group Ashab al-Yamin since at least March. Authorities said he was in contact with individuals linked to the group and was directing their activities.
The FBI said it moved to intervene after receiving intelligence that al-Saadi was attempting to expand the group’s reach into the US. “He was planning to extend operations to American soil,” officials said, adding that he had allegedly instructed others to coordinate attacks.
Investigators further allege that potential targets included synagogues and other Jewish institutions in the United States. Officials said these instructions raised immediate security concerns and prompted swift action.
Al-Saadi has now been brought to New York, where he will face trial in a federal court. Authorities said the charges relate to terrorism offences, including directing and supporting planned attacks.
Officials have not disclosed further operational details but said the case remains under investigation.