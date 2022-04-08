Iraqi defence shot down drone near base hosting US troops: sources

0 Comment(s) *
Defence systems at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. forces, intercepted and shot down a drone while it was hovering near the base, Iraqi security sources said late on Thursday.
The sources said it was not clear whether the drone was on a surveillance mission or if it was carrying an explosives.
No damages or casualties were reported, the sources added. Iraqi officials were not immediately available for comment.
