Iraq forces attack IS-held town of Hawija: general

This image made from video provided by Kurdistan 24 shows an Iraqi tank moving into position as forces begun the operation to retake the town of Hawija, Iaq from the Islamic State group Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (Photo via AP) This image made from video provided by Kurdistan 24 shows an Iraqi tank moving into position as forces begun the operation to retake the town of Hawija, Iaq from the Islamic State group Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (Photo via AP)

Iraqi forces on Friday launched an assault on the northern town of , one of the last bastions still held by the Islamic State group in the country, its commander said. “A huge military operation has begun to liberate Hawija and its surrounding areas,” Lieutenant General Abdel Amir Yarallah said in a statement.

Iraqi forces began an operation to retake the jihadist enclave around Hawija on September 21, swiftly taking the town of Sharqat on its second day before pushing on towards Hawija itself.

