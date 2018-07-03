Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 03, 2018
  • Iran president Hassan Rouhani warns over US push against buying Iran oil

Rouhani spoke to Iranian expatriates in Switzerland during his visit there yesterday. He says the US has threatened not to allow Iran to continue exporting its oil. The Iranian state TV broadcast his remarks.

By: AP | Tehran | Updated: July 3, 2018 1:20:31 pm
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the SCO Summit in Qingdao, China. (AP) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (Source: AP)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is warning that regional oil supply could be jeopardized if the United States manages to get its allies to stop buying Tehran’s oil.

Rouhani didn’t elaborate but when pressured in the past, Iran has threatened to close the strategic Strait of Hormuz though which one third of the world’s oil supply passes.

Also Read | India has ‘Plan D’ for Iran oil after Donald Trump adds sanction pressure: IOC chairman

Iran is OPEC’s second-largest crude exporter with more than 2 million barrels a day. After the US pulled out of the nuclear deal with Iran, Washington has been pushing allies to cut oil imports from Iran altogether by November.

