Iran’s Zarif calls on Trump to reject hawkish allies’ thirst for war

Zarif has in the past said that a so-called “B-team” including Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton, an ardent Iran hawk, and conservative Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could goad Trump into a conflict with Tehran.

“For millennia, Iranians have outlasted every aggressor … @realDonaldTrump: reject #B_Team’s fake history & its thirst for #ForeverWar. Diplomacy=prudence; never weakness,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. (Reuters/File)

Iran’s foreign minister called on Tuesday on U.S. President Donald Trump to reject his hawkish allies’ thirst for war, adding that Iranians had outlasted every aggressor for millennia.

“For millennia, Iranians have outlasted every aggressor … @realDonaldTrump: reject #B_Team’s fake history & its thirst for #ForeverWar. Diplomacy=prudence; never weakness,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

Trump himself tweeted on Monday: “Just remember, the Iranians never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”.

