Iran’s Kharg Island targeted by US military with multiple strikes: Report

Earlier, on March 13, Kharg Island had come under attack by the US Air Force. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil export hub, was hit by multiple strikes on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported, citing Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency, just hours before a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz was set to expire.

A senior unidentified US official also confirmed that the US ⁠military conducted ​strikes on ​military ​targets ⁠on Iran’s Kharg ‌Island, the Axios ⁠news ⁠outlet ⁠reported ‌on ​Tuesday, as cited by Reuters.

Following the strikes, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that “restraint is over,” according to Metro UK. The attacks came a day after Iran rejected another US-backed ceasefire proposal aimed at ending the conflict, which has now entered its sixth week.