‘No path forward except Jihad’: Khamenei’s direct message to Hezbollah

Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran sees protecting Hezbollah and Lebanon's territorial integrity as a strategic responsibility.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 27, 2026 09:28 AM IST First published on: Jul 27, 2026 at 09:26 AM IST
Government supporters walk past a billboard depicting Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. (AP Photo)Government supporters walk past a billboard depicting Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. (AP Photo)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has said Tehran views the defence of Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters as a “strategic mandate”, and called for a complete, unconditional end to Israeli aggression against Lebanon as a condition for any deal to end Iran’s war with the US.

What did Khamenei say to Hezbollah?

In a post on X, Khamenei responded to a letter of allegiance from Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem and the group’s fighters, praising their patience and sacrifice, and describing Hezbollah as an unmovable force at the front of resistance against Israel.

“There remains no path forward except jihad and resistance,” Khamenei said, arguing that continued resistance would ultimately bring what he called a divine victory to those fighting for the cause.

What is Iran’s position on Lebanon?

Khamenei said Iran sees protecting Hezbollah and Lebanon’s territorial integrity as a strategic responsibility. He said any agreement to end what he called the “imposed war” with the US must include an end to Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

He also praised the people of southern Lebanon for their patience and support, and paid tribute to former Hezbollah leader Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders killed in the conflict, saying the group’s fighters had helped Hezbollah grow from a small outfit into a major force that brought honour to Lebanon across the Islamic world.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and underline Iran’s continued political and ideological backing for Hezbollah. They also signal that Tehran is tying any broader settlement to a halt in Israeli military action against Lebanon and the preservation of Lebanese territorial integrity.

What has Lebanon’s president said?

Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told US President Donald Trump that a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory was essential to stabilising the country and allowing the Lebanese state to extend its authority.

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Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and US President Donald Trump spoke on a phone call. (File Photo)

During their first meeting, Aoun and Trump discussed disarming Iran-backed Hezbollah and securing an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, along with US support for the Lebanese army, reconstruction efforts, economic recovery and American investment in the country.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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