‘No path forward except Jihad’: Khamenei’s direct message to Hezbollah

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has said Tehran views the defence of Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters as a “strategic mandate”, and called for a complete, unconditional end to Israeli aggression against Lebanon as a condition for any deal to end Iran’s war with the US.

In a post on X, Khamenei responded to a letter of allegiance from Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem and the group’s fighters, praising their patience and sacrifice, and describing Hezbollah as an unmovable force at the front of resistance against Israel.

“There remains no path forward except jihad and resistance,” Khamenei said, arguing that continued resistance would ultimately bring what he called a divine victory to those fighting for the cause.

The fighters [of Hezbollah], through their jihad and resistance, have brought honor and high repute to Lebanon throughout the Islamic world. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) July 26, 2026

What is Iran’s position on Lebanon?

Khamenei said Iran sees protecting Hezbollah and Lebanon’s territorial integrity as a strategic responsibility. He said any agreement to end what he called the “imposed war” with the US must include an end to Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

He also praised the people of southern Lebanon for their patience and support, and paid tribute to former Hezbollah leader Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders killed in the conflict, saying the group’s fighters had helped Hezbollah grow from a small outfit into a major force that brought honour to Lebanon across the Islamic world.

May God’s peace be upon the heavenly soul of Hezbollah’s Master of Martyrs, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) July 26, 2026

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and underline Iran’s continued political and ideological backing for Hezbollah. They also signal that Tehran is tying any broader settlement to a halt in Israeli military action against Lebanon and the preservation of Lebanese territorial integrity.

What has Lebanon’s president said?

Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told US President Donald Trump that a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory was essential to stabilising the country and allowing the Lebanese state to extend its authority.

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Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and US President Donald Trump spoke on a phone call. (File Photo)

During their first meeting, Aoun and Trump discussed disarming Iran-backed Hezbollah and securing an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, along with US support for the Lebanese army, reconstruction efforts, economic recovery and American investment in the country.