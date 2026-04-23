Iran’s foreign ministry says it ‘appreciates’ Pakistan’s efforts to end Middle East war

“We affirm Iran’s readiness to defend itself and confront any aggression or threat,” Baghaei said.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 12:46 PM IST
Tehran 1600A residential building damaged by recent U.S.-Israeli strikes is seen with a sign on its wall that reads in Farsi: “We stand till the end,” in Fardis, west of Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
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Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran appreciates the efforts by Pakistan acting as a mediator to end the war in Middle East, AFP reported.

According to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, jounalists asked Baghaei to comment on the ceasefire extension, which US President Donald Trump said he approved following a request by Pakistani mediators. However, the Irabian ministry spokesperson dodegd the question saying, “We affirm Iran’s readiness to defend itself and confront any aggression or threat,” he said.

“While appreciating Pakistan’s efforts to end the imposed war and establish peace”, Baghaei said Tehran “is taking the necessary measures to safeguard Iran’s national interests and security”.

— with inputs from Dawn and AFP

 

Express Global Desk

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