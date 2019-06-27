Iran’s foreign minister says “short war” with our country is an illusion

Toggle Menu
Trump had said on Wednesday he was "not talking boots on the ground" should he take military action against Iran, adding that "I’m just saying if something would happen, it wouldn’t last very long."

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Reuters)

Iran’s foreign minister said on Twitter on Thursday that US President Donald Trump’s view that a conflict with Iran would be a “short war” was an illusion and that his threat of “obliteration” amounted to threatening “genocide”.

“‘Obliteration’=genocide=war crime,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter “‘Short war’ with Iran is an illusion.”

Trump said on Wednesday he was “not talking boots on the ground” should he take military action against Iran, adding that “I’m just saying if something would happen, it wouldn’t last very long.” He threatened on Tuesday to obliterate parts of Iran if it attacked “anything American”.

