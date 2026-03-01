Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death sparks celebrations and protests across the world: VIDEOS

Iranians celebrate Khamenei death: Visuals from Tehran show people cheering and celebrating the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Large crowds of people have come together dancing, hooting, and hurling what can be understood are head coverings. Slogans of ‘Death to the Israel Republic’, and ‘Long live the Shah’ were also heard on the streets of Tehran.

Sharing a video of women dancing, Former Spokesman for the State of Israel, Eylon A levy wrote, “Iranian women are dancing in the streets—without hair coverings—after hearing that Israel killed the tyrant Khamenei. So many Western leaders should feel ashamed at their cowardly response this morning. We will all remember.”

— Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) February 28, 2026

He also shared a video of people celebrating the news in London.

“Such a beautiful sight. Iranians and Jews in their diasporas have become best buddies, bonded by a common identity as heirs of ancient civilizations and a loathing for the Islamic regime in Iran,” he wrote.

— Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) March 1, 2026

Khamenei was killed on Sunday in joint airstrikes by US and Israel. Sharing the news on Truth Social, Trump said, “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in history, is dead,”

“He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do,” he added.

Fireworks and music on streets

In a video call with New York Times, three residents showed the scenes unfolding in their neighbourhoods. What was seen was — large crowds of men and women dancing and cheering, shouting, “Woohoo, hurrah.” Drivers passing by honked their car horns. Fireworks lit up the sky and loud Persian dance music filled the streets. Many residents, from their windows and balconies, joined in a chant of “freedom, freedom.”

Sara, a 53-year-old resident of Tehran, told New York times on a phone call that when she heard on the news that Khamenei had been killed, she let out a scream and jumped up and down. Her husband started pacing and they hugged, she said.

“Then we bolted outside and shouted from the top of our lungs and laughed and danced with our neighbors,” Sara said. Just a month ago, she, her husband and daughter were among protesters who took to the streets in an uprising against the government. Security forces beat her and her husband with batons and sprayed tear gas in their eyes, she added.

Celebrations also took place in Syria, where people were seen on streets clapping, singing, dancing and distributing sweets to celebrate the news.

— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) February 28, 2026

Protests erupt in Srinagar

Visuals by news agency ANI show Kashmiri Shia Muslims in Srinagar staging a demonstration at Lal Chowk, protesting the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmiri Shia Muslims in Srinagar stage a demonstration at Lal Chowk against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has been killed in Israeli and US strikes

A protestor is seen condemning US strikes and killing of Khamenei.

“We have received news from Iran that revolutionary Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is no more. He has been brutally killed by the US and Israel… We are all saddened by this incident,” a protestor said.

People were seen on streets, holding flags, and photographs of Khamenei to mark their protest.