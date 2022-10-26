scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Iranian security forces shoot at people gathered at Amini’s grave, says witness

"The riot police shot mourners who gathered at the cemetery for Mahsa's memorial ceremony ... dozens have been arrested," the witness said.

A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by Iranian morality police is seen in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2022. (REUTERS/File Photo )

Iranian security forces opened fire at people who gathered at a cemetery in Mahsa Amini’s home town of Saqez on Wednesday to mark 40 days since she died in police custody, a witness told Reuters.

Demonstrations ignited by the 22-year-old’s death on Sept. 16 have become one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic’s clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 06:11:38 pm
