Iranian President Pezeshkian dials Pakistan PM Sharif, flags US’s ‘bullying behaviour’

President Masoud Pezeshkian Sunday dialled Paksistan Prmie. Minister Shehbaz Sharif and flagged US’s “bullying” and “unreasonable” behaviour, AP reported citing Iranian state media. Pezeshkian said this has led to hightened suspicion that the US will repeat previous patterns and “betray diplomacy”

Iranian state media reported this minutes after Trump announced that the US has seized an Iranian-flagged ship that was trying to get through the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz, news agency AP said.

According to Iran’s state broadcaster, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in another call with his Pakistani counterpart, said that recent US actions and contradictions were signs of “bad intentions and lack of seriousness in diplomacy”.