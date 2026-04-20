Iranian President Pezeshkian dials Pakistan PM Sharif, flags US’s ‘bullying behaviour’

Iranian state media reported this minutes after Trump announced that the US has seized an Iranian-flagged ship that was trying to get through the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz, news agency AP said.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 11:25 AM IST
pezeshkianIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (Iranian Presidency Office via AP, file)
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President Masoud Pezeshkian Sunday dialled Paksistan Prmie. Minister Shehbaz Sharif and flagged US’s “bullying” and “unreasonable” behaviour, AP reported citing Iranian state media. Pezeshkian said this has led to hightened suspicion that the US will repeat previous patterns and “betray diplomacy”

Iranian state media reported this minutes after Trump announced that the US has seized an Iranian-flagged ship that was trying to get through the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz, news agency AP said.

According to Iran’s state broadcaster, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in another call with his Pakistani counterpart, said that recent US actions and contradictions were signs of “bad intentions and lack of seriousness in diplomacy”.

US President Donald Trump Sunday announced that American negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran, two days before the end of the earlier agreed upon ceasefire. However, Iran rejected the talks citing “excessive demands” and “shifting positions” of the US.

“There are currently no plans to participate in the next round of Iran-US talks,” Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB said, citing official sources, as reported by The Guardian.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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